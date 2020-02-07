German painter Franz Marc (1880-1916) was a foremost representative of the German Expressionist movement. He also co-founded the artists' group "Blue Rider," together with Wassily Kandinsky and August Macke.

The two most significant of Franz Marc's colorful works are "Blue Horse" and "The Large Blue Horses." Born in Munich, Marc spent time in France and was fascinated by Cubism and Futurism. His portrayal of animals is often marked by bold primary colors and cubist geometric shapes. With the onset of World War I, Marc enlisted in the German military and was tragically killed at the Battle of Verdun in 1916. He was only 36 years old. His art was later condemned by the Nazis as "degenerate." It wasn't until many years after his death that his work would gain international attention and respect.