Frans Timmermans elected European socialists' lead candidate for 2019 vote

European socialist parties have approved Frans Timmermans of the Netherlands to lead them in May elections and to succeed Jean-Claude Juncker as head of the European Commission. Juncker is due to step down in mid-2019.

Timmermans, who currently serves as Juncker's deputy, won the election at the 11th congress for Europe's alliance of socialist parties in Lisbon on Saturday after his only rival, Slovakia's Maros Sefcoviv, dropped her candidacy in November.

The 57-year-old has been at the forefront of the EU's standoff with Poland's right-wing government over its attempts to undermine the rule of law.

"I am aware of the burden on my shoulders," Timmermans said in a speech to delegates in Lisbon. "But how can I fail with a family like this behind me."

Socialist parties have suffered major electoral defeats across the continent in recent years amid a surge in support for anti-establishment and nationalist parties.

Timmermans against Weber

Timmermans will lead the PES, the second largest grouping in the European Parliament, against the assembly's largest grouping, the conservative European People's Party (EPP).

European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job Manfred Weber (EPP) The center-right European People's Party (EPP) - the largest faction in the European Parliament - has picked Manfred Weber, its German parliamentary party leader. He has the backing of Chancellor Angela Merkel. He beat his main rival, Finland's Alexander Stubb. Weber is little known on the international stage, and his language skills are considered poor.

European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job Frans Timmermans (S&D) Frans Timmermans, the European Commission's first vice president, will lead the campaign for the Progressive Alliance of Socialists & Democrats (S&D). Weber's main rival promises to bring the bloc closer to ordinary voters at a time when Britain's looming exit is one factor behind the nationalist movements across the EU.

European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job Jan Zahradil (ECR) The third-largest group in the EU Parliament, the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR), has just one candidate: Jan Zahradil, chairman of the Czech ECR delegation. The 65-year-old is set to be officially nominated later this month after a party vote. Zahradil was affectionately known as "Forrest Gump" for a short while after cycling from Prague to Strasbourg for a parliamentary session.

European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job Ska Keller (Greens/EFA) German MEP Ska Keller is one of several contenders to be one of two lead candidates for the European Greens/European Free Alliance. Keller co-chairs the Greens in the European Parliament and has railed against what she described as "serious human rights violations committed by the Saudi government." The Greens recently made large gains in German regional elections.

European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job Bas Eickhout (Greens/EFA) Bas Eickhout is the second contender to lead the Greens/EFA in the May election. The 42-year-old Dutch MEP has championed a move to cap palm oil use by 2023, then reduce it to zero by 2030.

European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job Petra De Sutter (Greens/EFA) Belgian politician Petra De Sutter is also in the running to be one of two contenders for the European Green Party/EFA in 2019. The 55-year-old is one of the bloc's few openly transgender politicians. Bulgaria's Atanas Schmidt is also still in the running. Author: Keith Walker



The EPP elected Manfred Weber, an ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and a member of Bavaria's Christian Social Union (CSU), as their lead candidate in November.

"It's about the choice between Manfred Weber from Bavaria and Frans Timmermans from Europe," said Achim Post, a German Social Democrat and PES secretary general. "Frans, we are relying on you and you can rely on us."

Polls show the EPP winning 183 seats and the PES winning 140 in the 751-seat assembly.

Spitzenkandidaten

Groupings in the European Parliament first elected lead candidates — also known by the German translation "Spitzenkandidaten" — in the 2014 European elections.

EU member governments nominated EPP lead candidate Juncker as Commission chief after EPP parties won the most seats.

But the procedure has no legal basis. Member governments are eligible to nominate anyone to the role regardless of the electoral outcome.

amp/jm (AFP, dpa)

