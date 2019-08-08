 Frankfurt′s fans steal the show, as usual, on European return | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 15.08.2019

Sports

Frankfurt's fans steal the show, as usual, on European return

The match was decided last week in Liechtenstein, the result a mere formality. Still, almost 50,000 Eintracht Frankfurt fans flocked to see their side secure a second season of European football.

Fußball Europa League Qualifikation Eintracht Frankfurt - FC Vaduz (picture-alliance/H. Rhode)

You sometimes feel a bit like a broken record when pointing out that Eintracht Frankfurt supporters really like European club competition. Just last season here at DW, we touched on the topic here, here, here, here, here, and here. And that list is not exhaustive.

The only time their supporters don't make waves, home or away, on the Europa League stage, is when the stadium is empty as a result of disciplinary measures, as at Marseille last season. 

If you thought the novelty might be wearing off in a second successive season of  Europa League competition, think again.

Fans of Eintracht Frankfurt prior to the Eintracht Frankfurt against FC Vaduz match of UEFA Europa League Third Qualifying Round at Commerzbank Arena on August 15, 2019 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Getty Images/M. Hitij)

Europe is always serious business for Frankfurt fans

A contingent of in-house Eagles left DW's Bonn offices on Thursday afternoon to make the trip roughly two-hour trip south to the Commerzbank-Arena, along with around 48,000 other Frankfurt fans. Almost all wore red, heeding a call from the club's Ultras. Not a bad turnout for any Europa League qualifying fixture. But it's a frankly remarkable attendance for the second leg of such a tie, after waltzing to a 5-0 away win against rank outsiders FC Vaduz of Liechtenstein in the first leg. Remember, the match kicked off at 9 p.m. on a Thursday evening in Germany's financial capital. Many of those supporters will have early alarm calls on Friday, despite a late night singing their team on the surest of sure things as if it were a tense quarterfinal encounter.

Lots of rotation, a familiar returnee, just the one goal, and a nasty injury

The match itself proceeded largely as expected. Coach Adi Hütter rested multiple players, albeit offering a return to prodigal son Sebastian Rode. Rode is back at Frankfurt after years with Bayern Munich and then Borussia Dortmund; he's trying to regain match fitness after an injury. 

Hütter also made it clear that the match was a great early chance for fringe players to impress, saying "For me, there's not a fixed first team yet. Anyone could yet earn themselves a place in Sunday's lineup [for a tricky Bundesliga season-opener against Hoffenheim]."

Jonathan de Guzman and Timothy Chandler celebrate de Guzman's goal against FC Vaduz for Eintracht Frankfurt. August 15, 2019. (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Dedert)

Jonathan de Guzman grabbed his chance to score the only goal of the night

Frankfurt rolled out 1-0 winners on a first-half goal from Jonathan de Guzman, progressing by a 6-0 aggregate margin. A potentially severe injury for Marco Russ, who appeared to have hurt his knee quite badly, was the one blemish the coaching and medical staff would surely have hoped to avoid.

But Thursday's main mission was accomplished with as little drama, and as much noise, as expected. Frankfurt will be advancing to the last Europa League qualifying round against Strasbourg, aiming to emulate their remarkable run to the semifinals in 2018-19. And wherever the team go, thousands will surely follow.

