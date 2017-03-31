Franka Potente is a German actress best known for her lead role in Tom Tykwer's commercially successful film "Run Lola Run."

Franka Potente was born in 1974 in the German city of Münster. She studied acting in Munich and New York. After appearing in "After Five in the Forest Primeval" for which she won a Bavarian Film Award, she achieved her breakthrough with her role in "Run Lola run" (1998). Following a number of German films, she co-starred in several Hollywood productions, most prominently "The Bourne Identity" (2002) and "The Bourne Supremacy" (2004) alongside Matt Damon. After spending a year in Los Angeles, she moved to Berlin where she continues to work for German and international directors. Among Potente's other successful films are the German-language horror film "Anatomy," and the acclaimed romantic thriller "The Princess and the Warrior" directed by Tom Tykwer.