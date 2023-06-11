Frank Hofmann
Senior Correspondent specializing in Europe, security and international relations@frankrhofmann
Frank Hofmann, Senior Correspondent specializing in Europe, security and international relations. He has worked as a correspondent in Brussels, Paris, Sarajevo, Zagreb and as a studio manager in Kyiv.
Frank Hofmann goes beyond the quick news in order to find the people's perspective. He has received numerous journalism awards for his TV reporting. Europe's role in the world, the development of the continent after two world wars and the integration of East and West after the fall of the Iron Curtain do not only occupy him as a journalist: Frank Hofmann is a historian and political scientist who studied in Berlin and Paris.