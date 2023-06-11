  1. Skip to content
Frank Hofmann
Frank HofmannImage: DW

Senior Correspondent specializing in Europe, security and international relations

Frank Hofmann, Senior Correspondent specializing in Europe, security and international relations. He has worked as a correspondent in Brussels, Paris, Sarajevo, Zagreb and as a studio manager in Kyiv.

Frank Hofmann goes beyond the quick news in order to find the people's perspective. He has received numerous journalism awards for his TV reporting. Europe's role in the world, the development of the continent after two world wars and the integration of East and West after the fall of the Iron Curtain do not only occupy him as a journalist: Frank Hofmann is a historian and political scientist who studied in Berlin and Paris.

A mushroom head on a black background in a hazy surrounding

Should ecstasy, mushrooms be legalized to treat PTSD?

The Ukraine war has lead to a soaring number of severe mental disorders. Can psychedelic drugs treat those suffering?
ConflictsNovember 6, 2023
A Ukrainian soldier standing next to a multiple barrel rocket launcher

Ukraine: War with Russia enters new phase before the winter

Even without a breakthrough on the southern front, Ukraine is in a better position than before its counteroffensive.
ConflictsOctober 29, 2023
A Ukrainian tank stuck in the mud

Ukraine counteroffensive: When will the mud season end?

A former US military meteorologogist tries to help Ukrainian forces predict when the ground will be stable enough.
PoliticsApril 1, 2023
NATO soldiers in the snow taking part in a military exercise in Pabrade, north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania

Russian army threat gives NATO brief window of opportunity

If Russia freezes the conflict in Ukraine it could be ready to attack Europe in six years, a new study has warned.
ConflictsNovember 17, 2023
F 16 fighter jet at Skydstrup Air Base in Vojens, Denmark

Ukraine: F-16 deliveries moving closer to the battlefield

Five of a promised 42 US-made attack aircraft have made their way from the Netherlands to Romania.
ConflictsNovember 8, 2023
A woman and a young boy embrace as they wail and cry while others nearby weep in disbelief at the funeral of a young woman killed by Hamas terrorists on October 7

Israel shows Hamas terror videos to document horrific attack

Israel's embassies are screening eyewitness recordings of the October 7 attacks. DW was invited to see the footage.
ConflictsNovember 4, 2023
Israeli soldiers training on a street in Tse'elim camp in southern Israel on May 21, 2015

How Israel is training for urban warfare

The Israeli military is extremely well trained. But training can only begin to prepare it for fighting in Gaza.
ConflictsOctober 18, 2023
60. Jubiläum des Élysée-Vertrags | Frankreich, Paris | Olaf Scholz und Emmanuel Macron,

France and Germany seek to rekindle embattled alliance

When French and German government ministers meet, there will be a show of harmony — and tough negotiations.
PoliticsOctober 8, 2023
A hard drive with cartoon eyes, made to look anthropomorphic, surrounded by red wiring

AI: Help or hindrance in fight against disinformation?

The development of new AI applications seems to overwhelm politicians and the media. DW explores answers to AI issues.
MediaSeptember 23, 2023
