Franco-German relations

Skip next section Reports & Analysis
Reports & Analysis
Merkel and Macron sign new treaty to revive EU
Merkel and Macron sign new treaty to revive EU
A new bilateral treaty pledges deeper cooperation between the two nations and paves the way for EU reforms.
Politics
01/22/2019
January 22, 2019
Pro-Europe youth 'on the rise'
Pro-Europe youth 'on the rise'
Young people are increasingly European. But the head of the Franco-German Youth Office thinks challenges still exist.
Politics
01/21/2019
January 21, 2019
Elysee Treaty at 55: France, Germany step up cooperation
Elysee Treaty at 55: France, Germany step up cooperation
German parliamentarians have called for closer Franco-German ties. But as always, the devil is in the details.
Politics
01/22/2018
January 22, 2018
France, Germany Celebrate 40 Year Alliance
France, Germany Celebrate 40 Year Alliance
France and Germany celebrate 40 years of post-war reconciliation with the unveiling of a major joint political declaration and a historic joint session of the two countries' parliaments at France's Versailles Palace.
01/23/2003
January 23, 2003
