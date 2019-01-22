Franco-German relations

  1. Skip to content
Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron sign the treaty

Merkel and Macron sign new treaty to revive EU

Merkel and Macron sign new treaty to revive EU

A new bilateral treaty pledges deeper cooperation between the two nations and paves the way for EU reforms.
PoliticsJanuary 22, 2019
Tobias Bütow speaks at a conference

Pro-Europe youth 'on the rise'

Pro-Europe youth 'on the rise'

Young people are increasingly European. But the head of the Franco-German Youth Office thinks challenges still exist.
PoliticsJanuary 21, 2019
German and French flags

Elysee Treaty at 55: France, Germany step up cooperation

Elysee Treaty at 55: France, Germany step up cooperation

German parliamentarians have called for closer Franco-German ties. But as always, the devil is in the details.
PoliticsJanuary 22, 2018

France, Germany Celebrate 40 Year Alliance

France, Germany Celebrate 40 Year Alliance

France and Germany celebrate 40 years of post-war reconciliation with the unveiling of a major joint political declaration and a historic joint session of the two countries' parliaments at France's Versailles Palace.
January 23, 2003