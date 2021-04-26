Frances McDormand is a highly acclaimed US actress and winner of two Oscars.

Born in 1957 in Illinois, Frances McDormand received numerous awards, among them two Oscars, an Emmy and a Tony Award which makes her one of the few actors to have been honored with what is known in the US entertainment industry as the "Triple Crown of Acting." In her latest film, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," she portrayed a frustrated and revengeful mother seeking justice for her daughter who was raped and murdered. Among her other particularly acclaimed movies are "Raising Arizona," "Mississippi Burning," "Fargo" and "North Country."