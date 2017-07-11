France: Regional train strikes four people, killing three

A train struck four people who were on the tracks early Tuesday morning, near Saint-Jean-de-Luz in southwest France, local media reported.

Three people were killed in the incident.

A fourth person has been taken to hospital in a critical condition.

What we know so far

The incident took place at around 5.30 a.m. local time (07:30 UTC)

The incident took place about half a kilometer (0.3 miles) from Saint-Jean-de-Luz train station, in the town of Ciboure

The victims were struck by a regional train, known as a TER train in France

An investigation has been opened

Who were the victims?

France Bleu, a local publicly-funded broadcaster, reported that two of the victims have been identified as Algerian nationals.

It is believed that those struck were migrants, privately-owned French broadcaster RTL reported, quoting Bayonne public prosecutor Jerome Bourrier who was at the site.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.