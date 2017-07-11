France: Regional train strikes four people, killing three

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The people were reportedly lying on the train tracks early on Tuesday. One person has been taken to hospital in a critical condition.
A train struck four people who were on the tracks early Tuesday morning, near Saint-Jean-de-Luz in southwest France, local media reported.
Three people were killed in the incident.
A fourth person has been taken to hospital in a critical condition.
France Bleu, a local publicly-funded broadcaster, reported that two of the victims have been identified as Algerian nationals.
It is believed that those struck were migrants, privately-owned French broadcaster RTL reported, quoting Bayonne public prosecutor Jerome Bourrier who was at the site.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.