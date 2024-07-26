France investigates 'massive attack' on fast train network

French intelligence is working to identify who is behind acts of intentional vandalism on several high-speed rail routes. The incidents, which have led to disruption, come ahead of the opening of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

France's national rail operator SNCF on Friday said the country's high-speed TGV rail network has been struck by "malicious acts," including arson attacks that have disrupted the transport system.

The incidents come only hours before the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics. French intelligence services were mobilized, with the attacks appearing to have been coordinated by individuals with a knowledge of the system.

High-speed rail lines affected

"Following this massive attack aimed at paralyzing the high-speed line network, a large number of trains were diverted or canceled," SNCF tweeted.

The operator added that the situation would last "at least all weekend while repairs are conducted."

By mid-morning, the company said some 800,000 passengers were affected.

SNCF said three arson attacks overnight had destroyed cabling boxes at strategic junctions.

Traffic on the high-speed line between Lille and Paris was stopped after "a malicious act in the Arras area." On the route between Paris and eastern France, the company said vandalism between Metz and Nancy was seriously disrupting traffic.

The incidents have led to disruptions at some of Europe's busiest train stations Image: Olivier Lejeune/MAXPPP/dpa/picture alliance

Traffic was also cut on the Atlantic line, after sabotage where the tracks divide for Brittany and southwestern France.

There were also thwarted sabotage attempts on the southeastern line from Paris.

Train operator Eurostar meanwhile said it would cancel a quarter of all services on its network on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, asking passengers to postpone travel when possible.

Who might be behind the disruption?

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal wrote on the social media platform X that the country's intelligence services had been mobilized to track down the perpetrators.

He characterized the vandalism as "acts of sabotage," which were "prepared and coordinated."

Security forces in France are on full alert to prevent terror attacks from marring the first French Summer Olympics in 100 years.

Officials have refused to comment on the possible identity of the culprits, who appear to have had sophisticated knowledge of the network.

The train network has been targeted in the past by far-left French anarchists.

However, suspicion might also fall on Russia. French President Emmanuel Macron has previously said Moscow was planning to target the Games.

Police in Paris arrested a Russian man this week, saying he was suspected of "organizing events likely to lead to destabilization during the Olympic Games."

Transport Minister Patrice Vergriete described the discovery of incendiary devices and people fleeing from the scene of fires. "Everything indicates that these are criminal fires," he said.

What should passengers do?

The operator said a large number of trains were diverted or canceled.

"Affected travelers will be contacted by email or SMS," it posted in a message on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

"We ask all travelers who can to postpone their trip and not to go to the station. All tickets for these disrupted journeys are exchangeable and refundable."

Services to northern France, Belgium and the United Kingdom were delayed.

Passengers at St. Pancras station in London were advised to expect delays for their Eurostar journeys.

"We encourage our customers to postpone their trip if possible," the rail operator said in a statement.

German rail operator Deutsche Bahn warned of disruptions to its long-distance rail network to France.

"Due to damage caused by vandalism, Deutsche Bahn's long-distance services between France and Germany are subject in the short term to cancellations and delays," it said in a notice on its website.

Attacks ahead of Paris 2024 opening ceremony

Additional security personnel have been deployed to Paris train stations Image: Mark Baker/AP Photo/picture alliance

French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera condemned the attacks, linking them to the start of the 2024 Olympics.

"It's completely appalling," she told BFMTV. "To target the games is to target France."

The prefect in charge of policing in the capital, Laurent Nunez, said additional security forces were being diverted to Paris stations.

