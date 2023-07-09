  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Migration
Heat and drought
Rule of LawFrance

France bans fireworks ahead of Bastille Day

55 minutes ago

Fireworks displays are a traditional feature of Bastille Day celebrations, but they are also often used during protests in the country.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TdXx
A protester shoots a firework at police officers, with the Eiffel tower seen in the background, during a demonstration on Place de la Concorde in Paris on March 17, 2023
Protesters in some recent France riots resorted to fireworks when confronting securityImage: Julien De Rosa/AFP

France has banned the sale, possession and transport of fireworks for a week, including the July 14 national holiday weekend, following violent protests sparked by the police killing a teenager.

"In order to prevent the risk of serious disturbances to public order during the July 14 festivities, the sale, possession, transport and use of pyrotechnical articles and fireworks is banned until July 15 inclusively," said a government decree published in the official Journal on Sunday.

France is still reeling from violent protest sparked when Nahel, a 17-year-old boy of Algerian descent, was shot dead by police in Nanterre, a suburb of Paris on June 27.

Five nights of violence followed during which protesters often used fireworks to attack security officers. Earlier protests against reforms to the French retirement system also saw the use of fireworks.

What did the authorities say about the ban?

Celebrating Bastille Day, which refers to France's national day, usually involves the use of fireworks.

Addressing the ban to the French Le Parisien daily on Saturday, French Interior Minister Elisabeth Borne said she has met several representatives and residents nationwide who expressed fear regarding "possible renewed incidents" during the Bastille Day celebrations.

Borne vowed that the government would deploy "massive means to protect the French" during the national holiday.

The ban excludes professional or municipality-organized fireworks displays traditionally planned to mark the national day.

Riots which followed Nahel's killing saw the arrest of over 3,700, including at least 1,160 minors, as per official figures.

Fifth night of unrest in France following Nahel's shooting

rmt/lo (AFP, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, left, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, talk during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 20, 2023.
Live

Ukraine urges 'clear and unequivocal' NATO invite

Politics44 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Armed men guard a boat that was used to carry migrants on an eastern Libyan beach

Migrants trapped in Libya: 'I'm determined to try again'

Migrants trapped in Libya: 'I'm determined to try again'

Politics4 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A member of a local electoral commission counts ballots at a polling station

Will Uzbekistan's election give Mirziyoyev unlimited power?

Will Uzbekistan's election give Mirziyoyev unlimited power?

Politics19 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

German and Chinese men applauding as the plaque of the Confucius Institute is unveiled during its opening ceremony at Leibniz University in Hannover, Germany, on Nov. 7, 2017

China's Confucius Institutes may face German restrictions

China's Confucius Institutes may face German restrictions

EducationJuly 8, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

EU Commissioners Jourova (left) und Reynders present their 2023 rule of law reort in Brussels

Rule of law: EU reprimands Poland and Hungary

Rule of law: EU reprimands Poland and Hungary

Rule of Law24 minutes ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A Syrian protestor burning a picture of Syria's President Bashar Assad

Syria: More than a decade of torture, murder, disappearances

Syria: More than a decade of torture, murder, disappearances

Politics2 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom and United States President Joe Biden participate in a news conference

UK-US: What's happened to their free trade deal?

UK-US: What's happened to their free trade deal?

BusinessJuly 8, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

With over 500 million speakers worldwide, Spanish is a key language for Russian propaganda.

Russia spreads disinformation in Spanish-speaking world

Russia spreads disinformation in Spanish-speaking world

MediaJuly 6, 202303:44 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage