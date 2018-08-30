 Four writers shortlisted for ′new Nobel Prize′ | Books | DW | 31.08.2018

Books

Four writers shortlisted for 'new Nobel Prize'

Authors Haruki Murakami, Kim Thúy, Maryse Condé and Neil Gaiman have been nominated for an alternative Nobel Prize in Literature established by a group called the New Academy, following a sex assault-related scandal.

Haruki Murakami Japanese novelist (picture-alliance/dpa)

Among the 47 finalists nominated by Sweden's librarians, four authors — Maryse Condé, Haruki Murakami (top photo), Kim Thúy and Neil Gaiman — made into the final run for the New Academy Prize in Literature 2018. The award was created as a one-time replacement of the Nobel Prize in Literature, which was cancelled this year following a scandal that created turmoil within the Swedish Academy, the institution taking the annual decision on who will be the laureate for the Nobel Prize in Literature.

"She has described how colonialism has changed the world and how those affected take back their heritage," said the New Academy of Maryse Condé, who was born in Guadeloupe in 1937 and is one the Caribbean's most outstanding voices. Desirada, Segu, Crossing the Mangrove and Who Slashed Celanire's Throat? are just a few titles in her oeuvre of over 20 novels.

Swedish Academy postpones Literature Nobel amid turmoil

Japanese author Haruki Murakami has often been named as a potential Nobel Prize candidate. His work, which includes titles such as Norwegian Wood, The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle, Kafka on the Shore and IQ84, "fuses pop culture with a fierce magic realism," said the New Academy.

Born in Vietnam, Kim Thúy left the country with her family at the age of 10, as did a huge wave Vietnamese boat people to flee the communist regime following the end of the Vietnam War in 1975. She grew up in Canada. In her "short and elegant stories about being a refugee and an immigrant," which include Ru, Man and Vi, the author paints "the colors of Vietnam and the scents and flavors too, as well as the perils of exile and search for identity," according to the New Academy.

Now based in the US, British screen writer Neil Gaiman is also the author of the graphic novel series The Sandman — a best-selling work whose "huge success [was] only outranked by Superman and Batman in sold copies," the academy pointed out — as well as the novels Stardust, American Gods, Coraline and The Graveyard Book. He's considered "a true superstar in the fantasy community," the academy added.

About the New Academy

Founded and supported by a large group of people from different fields and backgrounds in Sweden, the New Academy aims to serve as "a reminder that literature should be associated with democracy, openness, empathy and respect."

Sweden's librarians were invited to submit authors' names for the prize. A worldwide voting process then took place, narrowing the fiel of 47 nominees to four finalists.

Following the usual time frame of the Swedish Academy, the winner will be announced on October 12 and presented at a formal event on December 9 2018. The New Academy will be dissolved in December. 

  • Sara Danius (Getty Images/AFP/J. Ekstromer)

    Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir

    2018: Resignations over a #MeToo scandal

    Until this year, the Swedish Academy's 18 members technically held the position for life. That changed when three group members stepped down in protest against the Academy membership of poet Katarina Frostenson, whose husband is accused of sexual harassment. Academy secretary Sara Danius (photo) and Frostenson also left shortly afterwards, leading to the decision to postpone the 2018 award.

  • Autor Salman Rushdie (Imago/I Images/D. Haria )

    Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir

    1989: Resignations in support of Salman Rushdie

    While the famous author of "The Satanic Verses" never won the Nobel Prize in Literature, some members of the Swedish Academy felt their organization should denounce Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini's fatwa calling for Salman Rushdie's assassination in 1989. The Academy refused to do so, and three members resigned in protest.

  • Bob Dylan holding a speech (picture alliance/dpa/V.Bucci)

    Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir

    He didn't comment for weeks: Bob Dylan

    He became the first singer-songwriter to obtain the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016, shocking quite a few literature purists. Then Dylan didn't even seem that interested by the recognition. He didn't show up at the awards ceremony and simply sent a brief thank-you speech instead of the traditional Nobel lecture. He finally collected his prize in Stockholm in March 2017.

  • Thomas Mann with a cigar (picture-alliance/dpa/Bifab)

    Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir

    A late tribute to his first novel: Thomas Mann

    Thomas Mann received the prize in 1929, but it wasn't for his most recent work, "The Magic Mountain" (1924), which the jury found too tedious. The distinction instead recognized his debut novel, "Buddenbrooks" — published 28 years earlier. Time had apparently added to its value. The jury said, it "has won steadily increased recognition as one of the classic works of contemporary literature."

  • Elfriede Jelinek (Imago/Leemage/S. Bassouls)

    Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir

    Too many people: Elfriede Jelinek

    When she was honored with the prize in 2004, Austrian author Elfriede Jelinek also refused to go to the awards ceremony. "I cannot manage being in a crowd of people. I cannot stand public attention," the reclusive playwright said. The Swedish Academy had to accept her agoraphobia, but she did, at least, hold her Nobel lecture — per video.

  • Boris Pasternak (Photo: picture-alliance/dpa/Tass)

    Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir

    Couldn't accept the prize: Boris Pasternak

    The Soviet author, world famous for his novel "Doctor Zhivago," obtained Nobel recognition in 1958. However, Soviet authorities forced him to decline the prize; he wouldn't be able to re-enter the country if he went to the Stockholm ceremony. Even though he followed his government's orders, he was still demonized afterwards. His son picked up the award in 1989, 29 years after the author's death.

  • Dario Fo (Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

    Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir

    'Not literature': Dario Fo

    When Italian comedian and playwright Dario Fo won the prize in 1997, the announcement came as a shock to many literary critics, who saw him as just an entertainer and not a real literary figure with an international standing. The satirist fired back with his Nobel speech, which he titled "Against jesters who defame and insult."

  • Sir Winston Churchill with cigar and dog (picture-alliance/AP-Photo)

    Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir

    Literature, not Peace: Winston Churchill

    Although British Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 1945, he actually obtained the award for his written works — mostly memoirs, history volumes and speeches — in 1953. The jury praised "his mastery of historical and biographical description as well as for brilliant oratory in defending exalted human values."

  • Frankreich Jean-Paul Sartre Philosoph (picture alliance/AP Images)

    Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir

    Did he want the money?: Jean-Paul Sartre

    The French philosopher and playwright was awarded the 1964 Nobel Prize in Literature, but he declined it, saying that "a writer should not allow himself to be turned into an institution" by accepting official honors. It was rumored that he later asked for the prize money anyway — but that story was never confirmed.

  • Joseph Rudyard Kipling ca. 1905 (Getty Images/Hulton Archive)

    Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir

    The youngest winner: Rudyard Kipling

    Winning the award in 1907 at the age of 41, British author Joseph Rudyard Kipling, best known for "The Jungle Book" (1894), remains the youngest Nobel laureate in literature to this day. However, his legacy has since been marred by the fact that Kipling, who spent his early childhood and some of his adult life in India, vehemently spoke out in defense of British colonialism.

    Author: Silke Wünsch (eg)


eg/ct

