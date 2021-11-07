 Formula One: Verstappen capitalizes on Mercedes′ nightmare start to win in Mexico | Sports | German football and major international sports news | DW | 07.11.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Formula One: Verstappen capitalizes on Mercedes' nightmare start to win in Mexico

Max Verstappen sealed a decisive victory, finishing ahead of Lewis Hamilton as the Dutchman extended his championship lead in Mexico. Verstappen's capped a fine day for the Red Bulls as Mercedes struggled from the start.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez drives past the main stand at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez enjoyed a great day in front of his home supporters in Mexico.

Max Verstappen took the chequered flag in Mexico on Sunday as Red Bull capped a fine weekend with Verstappen and Perez sandwiching Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton on the podium.

Mercedes had locked out the front of grid in Mexico City, with Valtteri Bottas and Hamilton leading the way with Verstappen in the second row — but when Bottas spun out at the first corner it opened the door for Verstappen, who took full advantage of the Finn's mistake.

"It was all about trying to brake as late as possible," Verstappen said. "I managed to go from third to first and that made my race because I was able to focus on myself."

This race could prove pivotal in the title race as maximum points sees Verstappen extend his lead over Hamilton in the drivers' standings to 19 points. But the Dutchman isn't taking anything for granted as he looks ahead to the next race, in Sao Paulo, in pursuit of his maiden Formula One title.

"It's looking good but it can turn around very quickly," he said. "But I have a good record in Brazil and I'm looking forward to that."

F1 Standings after Mexican Grand Prix

1.    Verstappen (Red Bull) — 312.5 points
2.    Hamilton (Mercedes) — 293.5
3.    Bottas (Mercedes) — 185
4.    Perez (Red Bull) — 165
4.    Norris (McLaren) — 150
 

More to follow.