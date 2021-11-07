Formula One: Verstappen capitalizes on Mercedes' nightmare start to win in Mexico

Max Verstappen took the chequered flag in Mexico on Sunday as Red Bull capped a fine weekend with Verstappen and Perez sandwiching Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton on the podium.

Mercedes had locked out the front of grid in Mexico City, with Valtteri Bottas and Hamilton leading the way with Verstappen in the second row — but when Bottas spun out at the first corner it opened the door for Verstappen, who took full advantage of the Finn's mistake.

"It was all about trying to brake as late as possible," Verstappen said. "I managed to go from third to first and that made my race because I was able to focus on myself."

This race could prove pivotal in the title race as maximum points sees Verstappen extend his lead over Hamilton in the drivers' standings to 19 points. But the Dutchman isn't taking anything for granted as he looks ahead to the next race, in Sao Paulo, in pursuit of his maiden Formula One title.

"It's looking good but it can turn around very quickly," he said. "But I have a good record in Brazil and I'm looking forward to that."

F1 Standings after Mexican Grand Prix

1. Verstappen (Red Bull) — 312.5 points

2. Hamilton (Mercedes) — 293.5

3. Bottas (Mercedes) — 185

4. Perez (Red Bull) — 165

4. Norris (McLaren) — 150



More to follow.