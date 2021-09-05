Formula One: Max Verstappen wins on home soil to reclaim title race lead

Max Verstappen led from start to finish in what couldn't have been a better return to his homeland.

What proved to be a near-perfect race for the 23-year-old had even greater significance for the championship, with the victory moving him three points ahead of the defending champion, Lewis Hamilton.

However, Hamilton finished second and softened the blow with a bonus point for fastest lap, ensuring the damage was as limited as it could be and the gap in the standings minimal ahead of the next Grand Prix, in Russia on September 26.

This was Verstappen's seventh win of the season and 17th of his career, and soon after crossing the line he grabbed a Dutch flag, lifting it high toward his fans as they celebrated together.

"As you can hear, it's just incredible," said Verstappen, who started from pole position for a season-leading seventh time, and sixth in the past seven races. "To take the lead in the championship, it's just an amazing day."

His rival was magnanimous in defeat, insisting that the redeveloped track in Zandvoort, back on the F1 calendar for the first time since 1985, is one of his new favorites.

"What a race, what a crowd! It's been an amazing weekend. Max did a good job so congratulations to him. I gave it everything, flat out, pushed as hard as I could but they were just too quick for us. The final lap was the best part of the race for me – this track is incredible, it's now one of my favorite tracks. I can't wait to come back next year."

Max Verstappen celebrates victory in his native Netherlands, a win that takes him back to the top of the standings

Dutch Grand Prix podium

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

Drive of the day

Max Verstappen (Red Bull):- Who else but the race winner? He followed up a sensational qualifying lap with a dominant drive to retake control of the title race on home turf. A perfect day.

Quote of the day

Max Verstappen (Red Bull): "The expectations were very high and it's never easy to fulfil that but I'm so happy to win here."

Standings after Dutch Grand Prix