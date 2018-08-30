 Formula One: German Grand Prix back on provisional 2019 calendar | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 31.08.2018

Sports

Formula One: German Grand Prix back on provisional 2019 calendar

A new deal means Formula One is scheduled to take place in Germany next year after all. Hockenheim is set to hold two races in two years for the first time since 2005 and 2006.

Deutschland Formel 1 in Hockenheim (Imago/Motorsport Images/A. Hone)

Hockenheim looks set to stay on the Formula One calendar next season after a new deal to host the threatened 2019 German Grand Prix was agreed.

The track near Heidelberg had alternated with the Nürburgring but financial difficulties led the latter circuit to pull out in 2015 and 2017.

Hockenheim, which hosted the 2018 race in July, had consistently said it would only be able to hold the event every two years but a new agreement - with Mercedes-Benz as title sponsor - has opened up the chance for 2019.

The 2019 calendar, which is still provisional, is to feature the same 21 races as this season, with the first in Australia on March 17 and the last in Abu Dhabi on December 1. The German Grand Prix is penciled in for July 28.

mlm/pfd (Reuters,dpa)

