 Former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond arrested | News | DW | 24.01.2019

News

Former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond arrested

Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond has reportedly been arrested and charged with an unspecified offense. He resigned from the Scottish National Party in August amid sexual harassment allegations.

Alex Salmond

The former first minister of Scotland and head of the region's largest pro-independence party has been arrested, British media reported Thursday.

"We can confirm a 64-year-old man has been arrested and charged and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal," said Police Scotland, without elaborating.

Reuters news agency and other British news outlets reported that the man was Alex Salmond. Some outlets said he was due to appear in court later on Thursday.

Sexual harassment scandal

Salmond resigned as a member of the Scottish National Party (SNP) in August after police opened two probes into sexual harassment allegations against him. He denies the allegations, which date back to 2013 when he was still first minister.

Salmond led the devolved Scottish administration from 2007 to 2014 and the SNP for twenty years.

He was a prominent figure in the referendum campaign for Scottish independence from the United Kingdom in 2014.

Watch video 01:00
Now live
01:00 mins.

Scottish independence aspirations reawaken

amp/rt (Reuters, AP)

