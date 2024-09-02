  1. Skip to content
Forgotten War - Stories of Survival in Sudan

Mariel Müller
February 9, 2024

A journey into a forgotten conflict. Ten million people have been displaced by the civil war in Sudan, more than in any other crisis worldwide.

https://p.dw.com/p/4cEos

Of Sudan’s internally displaced persons, a quarter of a million have found refuge in the Nuba Mountains, in the South of the country. The area is difficult to get to. With so few reports from the region reaching a global audience, DW reporter Mariel Müller traveled there to get first-hand accounts from those affected by the war. As is so often the case, women have suffered the most. Three of them share their stories of survival.

