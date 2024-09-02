ConflictsSudan
Forgotten War - Stories of Survival in Sudan
February 9, 2024
Of Sudan’s internally displaced persons, a quarter of a million have found refuge in the Nuba Mountains, in the South of the country. The area is difficult to get to. With so few reports from the region reaching a global audience, DW reporter Mariel Müller traveled there to get first-hand accounts from those affected by the war. As is so often the case, women have suffered the most. Three of them share their stories of survival.