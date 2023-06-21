  1. Skip to content
United Kingdom

Forgotten by the State - Poverty in the UK

2 hours ago

Britain has a historically low unemployment rate of 3.6%. Yet poverty levels are breaking all records.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RyVV
Videostill | Dokumentation | Armut im Schatten der Krone - Soziale Kälte in Großbritannien
Image: Java
Videostill | Dokumentation | Armut im Schatten der Krone - Soziale Kälte in Großbritannien
Image: Java

It’s a paradoxical situation: almost 15 million Britons are considered poor these days, although there’s almost full employment. The reason: inflation and high energy costs.

Galloping inflation and a dramatic spike in energy costs in recent months are forcing millions of Britons into poverty. Wages fluctuate in an "uberized” working world of precarious employment conditions. Over the past 10 years, beginning with David Cameron, the government has scaled back its support to vulnerable members of society.

Videostill | Dokumentation | Armut im Schatten der Krone - Soziale Kälte in Großbritannien
Image: Java

The result: reduced life expectancy. Disadvantaged Britons are dying 10 years sooner than their wealthier compatriots - victims of what’s become known as the "shit life syndrome” - a life marked by poor living conditions, disease and addiction.

Videostill | Dokumentation | Armut im Schatten der Krone - Soziale Kälte in Großbritannien
Image: Java

 

 

 

The documentary profiles people who have a job but can still afford nothing - from Blackpool in the west, to Ashton-under-Lyne and Cumbria, on the border with Scotland.

 

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

WED 19.07.2023 – 01:15 UTC
WED 19.07.2023 – 04:15 UTC
WED 19.07.2023 – 18.15 UTC 
THU 20.07.2023 – 09:15 UTC
FRI 21.07.2023 – 12:15 UTC
SAT 22.07.2023 – 02:15 UTC
SAT 22.07.2023 – 15:15 UTC
SUN 23.07.2023 – 08:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

THU 20.07.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SUN 23.07.2023 – 08:15 UTC 

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

Silhouette of Saint Basil's Cathedral in Moscow with barbed wire

