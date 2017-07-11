Footballer Paul Pogba's brother to appear before judge amid extortion claims

French football star Paul Pogba's brother is due to appear before a judge Saturday, as French authorities investigate Pogba's claims of being extorted by an "organized gang."

Paul Pogba's older brother, Mathias, and four others, also close to Mathias, have spent the last few days in police custody.

The man, aged between 27 and 36, are to be interrogated about Pogba's claims of being extorted.

Mathias' lawyer, Yassine Bouzrou, says his client "contests being a party of the presumed attempt of extortion of funds," French newspaper Le Monde quoted a judicial source as saying, without naming them.

The men are likely to be charged, Agence France-Presse (AFP) news agency reported Saturday.

Pogba goes to court

Pogba issued a legal statement at the end of August, saying he was the target of extortion and threats from an organized gang.

The statement said authorities in Italy and France were informed a month ago and that investigations would continue.

Pogba's statement came after his older brother Mathias posted a video on Instagram in four languages, promising to publish "great revelations" about the player.

Pogba said through his statement that the video, that came on top of extortion attempts by an organized gang, were not surprising.

The former Manchester United player had filed a complaint to Turin prosecutors on July 16, saying he was the target of a €13 million ($13 millIion) blackmail plot, according to AFP news reporting.

AFP said sources close to Pogba's family said large sums were being demanded from the player if he didn't want allegedly compromising videos of his to be leaked online.

rm/aw (AFP, dpa)