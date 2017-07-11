Paul Pogba's extortion allegations probed in France

French prosecutors on Monday said they opened an investigation into the alleged attempted extortion of football star Paul Pogba.

The Paris prosecutor's office said the probe was opened earlier this month and was being handled by anti-corruption police.

The 29-year-old French midfielder had said he was the target of extortion attempts and threats by an organized gang as well as childhood friends.

Brother promises 'revelations' about Paul Pogba

Pogba's claims came after his brother, who is also a professional football player, published a video statement in four languages promising "explosive" revelations about the Juventus star and his agent Rafaela Pimenta.

Mathias Pogba, 32, said his brother's fans and teammates "deserve to know certain things" to be able to judge whether Paul "deserves his place in the French team and the honor of playing in the World Cup."

He concluded the video he posted on Instagram in French, Italian, English and Spanish without revealing the "explosive" information he had promised.

Mathias Pogba, 32, spent most of his career with lower-tier teams in England and other European countries

'Childhood friends' allegedly blackmailing football star

Citing sources close to the family, French media reported that Paul Pogba was under pressure to pay large sums of money to avoid the publishing of allegedly compromising videos.

Public broadcaster France Info said he told investigators that "childhood friends and two hooded men armed with assault rifles" were threatening him and demanding €13 million ($13 million).

According to other media reports, Paul Pogba also told investigators his blackmailers sought to discredit him by claiming that he had asked a holy man to cast a spell on Paris Saint-Germain and France star Kylian Mbappe.

Paul Pogba denies the allegation.

A statement signed by his lawyers, his mother Yeo Moriba and Pimenta said Mathias Pogba's allegations "are unfortunately no surprise."

"They are in addition to threats and extortion attempts by an organized gang against Paul Pogba," read the statement.

