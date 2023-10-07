  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Ukraine
Nobel Prize
SoccerGermany

Football: Hrubesch to take over German women's team, again

October 7, 2023

Veteran coach Horst Hrubesch is taking over coaching duties for the German women's national team on a temporary basis for the second time in a few years. Coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has been on protracted sick leave.

https://p.dw.com/p/4XFA1
Horst Hrubesch during a 2. Bundsliga game between Hamburger SV and Schalke. 28.07.2023.
Hrubesch said he barely hesitated on receiving the request, saying the team was close to his heartImage: Tim Rehbein/RHR/picture alliance

Germany's DFB football association announced on Saturday that 72-year-old Horst Hrubesch would take on a second stint as interim coach of the women's national team

Leadership of the women's team had been uncertain since the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, with coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg on sick leave for several weeks now.

Details of her condition have not been made public. Senior players including captain Alexandra Popp had started to complain about the period of uncertainty, with Voss-Tecklenburg's illness announced by the DFB on September 8.

The side was not even able to complete its debrief following its shock exit in the group phase of the competition in Australia and New Zealand.

German women's coach Maria Voss-Tecklenburg, pictured during Germany's draw with South Korea at the 2023 World Cup on August 3, 2023.
It's not clear what illness Maria Voss-Tecklenburg is suffering from or when she will return, though her employer says it is still working on the assumption she will in timeImage: Sebastian Gollnow/dpa/picture alliance

Hurbesch taking a second stint in temporary charge

The DFB also said Hrubesch was bringing his colleague Thoman Nörenberg with him as an assistant. Britta Carlson, who had been deputizing for Voss-Tecklenburg until now, will continue to work alongside Hrubesch and Nörenberg.

"With a view to the hopefully continuing recovery of Martina Voss-Tecklenburg as well as in cosideration of sporting developments, Hrubesch and Nörenberg are taking over until further notice," the DFB said. 

SV Hamburg said Hrubesch would continue his duties as director of the youth academy performance center when not in duty for the women's national team. 

"For me it's a matter of the heart," said Hrubesch, who was interim coach to many of the current players as recently as 2018, before Voss-Tecklenburg took up the job. "I did not have to think about the request for very long." 

"I'm looking forward to the collective work with the team. We will together try to put ourselves in a good position for the Olympic qualifying process in the remaining Nations League games," Hrubesch said. 

Horst Hrubesch, his coaching staff, and several German women's national team players gather in a huddle during a match against Spain -- November 13, 2018.
Hrubesch stook in as German coach for eight months in 2018, and so has already worked with several of the current players like Alexandra PoppImage: Jürgen Fromme/augenklick/firo/picture alliance

The team is in action later this month, against Wales at home on October 27 and then in Iceland on October 31.

Mainstay in the German coaching setup for decades

As well as his 8 months with the women's team in 2018, Hrubsech has spent much of his coaching career working with the German federation in various roles, often connected to youth talent. 

At Euro 2000, he was assistant coach to the senior men's team under Erich Ribbeck. In the years that followed, he's coached Germany's under-18's, under-19's, under-20's and under-21's for various stints, and also stewarded Germany's 2016 Olympic team in Rio de Janeiro. 

A striker in his playing days, best known for his proliffic stints with Rot-Weiss Essen and SV Hamburg, the 72-year-old won the Bundesliga title three times and is the league's third most efficient striker in terms of goals to number of games played, trailing only Robert Lewandowski and his contemporary Gerd Müller.

msh/lo (dpa, SID)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Palestinians climb a burning Israeli tank
Live

Israel updates: Hamas attacks, Netanyahu says country at war

ConflictsOctober 7, 2023
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Children play on fishing boats known as "pirogues" on a beach in Dakar

In Senegal, migration tears families apart

In Senegal, migration tears families apart

MigrationOctober 7, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Crowded dengue ward at Mugda Medical College & Hospital

Bangladesh's dengue outbreak overwhelms hospitals

Bangladesh's dengue outbreak overwhelms hospitals

HealthOctober 6, 202302:29 min
More from Asia

Germany

Markus Söder posing with waiters at the Oktoberfest opening 2023

Who is Bavaria's Markus Söder?

Who is Bavaria's Markus Söder?

PoliticsOctober 7, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Seven soldiers, some female, some male, in camouflage fatigues and helmets and carrying rifles, are crossing a field.

Ukraine's female soldiers complain of discrimination

Ukraine's female soldiers complain of discrimination

ConflictsOctober 7, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Two men make their way through banana plants in one of the giant greenhouse in Morocco

EU-Maghreb ties: Reversing the old power asymmetry

EU-Maghreb ties: Reversing the old power asymmetry

PoliticsOctober 7, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A woman and child make their way through tangled barbed wire on the US-Mexico border

Migrant surge strains southern US states

Migrant surge strains southern US states

MigrationOctober 6, 202303:07 min
More from North America

Latin America

A monarch butterfly sits on a branch of a tree at El Rosario sanctuary

How do monarch butterflies fly so far?

How do monarch butterflies fly so far?

ScienceOctober 7, 202301:56 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage