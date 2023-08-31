  1. Skip to content
Portrait of a man with brown hair and a beard
DW reporter Florian Schmitz

Florian Schmitz

Reports from Greece and the eastern external borders of the EU with a special focus on migration, minorities, environment and human rights.

Greece and its neighboring countries are Florian's area of expertise. Migration routes to Europe, the external borders of the EU and the fate of refugees and migrants are an important focus of his work.

Florian has been living in Thessaloniki, Greece, since 2013, getting to know the region from the inside by immersing himself in the lives of the people who live there. He has been reporting for DW on Greek politics since 2017, contributing numerous reports on migration issues, including internationally recognized investigations into alleged human rights violations at the external borders of the EU. 

His work revolves around the people he encounters and seeks both to connect their perception of events with the broader picture and to join the political, social and economic dots for DW's readers and viewers 

A number of key questions shape his work: How can national issues be put in a European and international context? How can accountability be re-defined within the EU? And what are the possible solutions to the challenges of our times?   

Florian also trains young journalists in the Balkans in the hope that cross-border journalism will have a positive impact on the future of the region.   

Featured stories by Florian Schmitz

Burnt trees and ash-covered earth in the Evros region, northeastern Greece, August 27, 2023

Greece: Can it contain largest wildfire ever recorded in EU?

The wildfires in northern Greece are causing unprecedented devastation. Some have accused migrants of setting the fires.
CatastropheAugust 31, 2023
Photo showing migrants onboard a trawler

Greece migrant boat disaster: Was the coast guard to blame?

Hundreds died when an overcrowded trawler capsized in June. Did the actions of the Greek coast guard cause the tragedy?
MigrationJuly 12, 2023
Survivors line up to board a bus in Kalamata to transfer to Athens

Greece: Coast guard faces accusations after ship tragedy

Reports from survivors of the ship disaster off Kalamata have raised doubts about the account given by the coast guard.
CatastropheJune 24, 2023
Stories by Florian Schmitz

external

Cyprus: Migrants targeted in spate of racist violence

Cyprus: Migrants targeted in spate of racist violence

From the superrich to asylum-seekers, migration has changed Cyprus in recent years.
SocietySeptember 19, 202303:22 min
Shattered glass in a shop window

Cyprus: Racist attacks stun migrant community

Cyprus: Racist attacks stun migrant community

After unprecedented attacks on migrants in recent weeks, criticism of the Cypriot government and authorities is growing.
MigrationSeptember 18, 2023
A firefighter pumping water onto burning trees and bushes from the roof of the fire truck vehicle

Wildfires in northern Greece: Living with fire and ashes

Wildfires in northern Greece: Living with fire and ashes

The largest wildfire ever recorded in the European Union has destroyed forests, nature reserves and livelihoods. Many people have said migrants are responsible. Meanwhile, the country's fire service is desperately searching for young recruits.
PoliticsAugust 31, 202303:36 min
Posters for the social-democratic PASOK party in Greece in the run-up to the parliamentary election on Sunday, June 25, 2023

Greece: Leftist parties in crisis in run-up to election

Greece: Leftist parties in crisis in run-up to election

Greece goes to the polls on Sunday for the second time in just over a month. The outlook for leftist parties is bleak.
PoliticsJune 21, 2023
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis is seen on a display video wall at the campaign kiosk of the "New Democracy" party, Athens, Greece, May 6, 2023

Greek election: Young voters turn backs on major parties

Greek election: Young voters turn backs on major parties

Ahead of Sunday's election, young voters feel let down by the state and have lost faith in the political system.
PoliticsMay 19, 2023
Protesters take part in a demonstration in Thessaloniki following the fatal collision of two trains near the city of Larissa, March 8, 2023

Greece train crash: Protesters rage at political system

Greece train crash: Protesters rage at political system

After the deadly train crash in Central Greece, grief has turned into rage against governments past and present.
PoliticsMarch 14, 2023
