Florian Schmitz

Florian has been living in Thessaloniki, Greece, since 2013, getting to know the region from the inside by immersing himself in the lives of the people who live there. He has been reporting for DW on Greek politics since 2017, contributing numerous reports on migration issues, including internationally recognized investigations into alleged human rights violations at the external borders of the EU.

His work revolves around the people he encounters and seeks both to connect their perception of events with the broader picture and to join the political, social and economic dots for DW's readers and viewers.

A number of key questions shape his work: How can national issues be put in a European and international context? How can accountability be re-defined within the EU? And what are the possible solutions to the challenges of our times?

Florian also trains young journalists in the Balkans in the hope that cross-border journalism will have a positive impact on the future of the region.