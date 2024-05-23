  1. Skip to content
Flipping the Script: Is the EU failing migrants?

May 23, 2024

Recently, the European Parliament adopted a new Asylum and Migration Pact, making migration into member states more difficult.

https://p.dw.com/p/4gDHc
DW Flipping the Script | Logo
Image: DW

Meanwhile, the situation for many migrants remains dire, with unsafe migration routes, inadequate integration, and a generally hostile climate in many areas. How does the EU treat its migrants?

This question we ask and NGO worker from Italy  and  a German student ahead of the European elections in June.

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English 

FRI, 31.05.2024: 03:30 UTC
FRI, 314.05.2024: 10:30 UTC
FRI, 31.05.2024: 16:30 UTC
FRI, 31.05.2024: 22:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -4