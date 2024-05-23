Flipping the Script: Is the EU failing migrants?

Recently, the European Parliament adopted a new Asylum and Migration Pact, making migration into member states more difficult.

Meanwhile, the situation for many migrants remains dire, with unsafe migration routes, inadequate integration, and a generally hostile climate in many areas. How does the EU treat its migrants?

This question we ask and NGO worker from Italy and a German student ahead of the European elections in June.

