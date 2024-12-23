Is Africa ready for duty-free access to China?

TradeAfricaIs Africa ready for duty-free access to China?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoTradeAfricaIsaac Kaledzi12/23/2024December 23, 2024China is not relenting in its efforts to deepen economic ties with Africa. It is offering duty-free access to its markets for African products. Analysts say it’s a win-win situation for China and Africa. But is Africa ready to rake in the benefits?https://p.dw.com/p/4oTUBAdvertisement