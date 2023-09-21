  1. Skip to content
First South African woman to navigate submarine dies

September 21, 2023

A freak wave claimed the lives of three submariners from the South African Navy. South Africa's military said that among the dead was the first woman on the African continent to navigate a sub.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WfP2
A helicopter pictured hovering near the South African Navy submarine following Wednesday's deadly incident
The South African Navy submarine was carrying out a "vertical replenishment" operation involving a helicopter when a large wave swept crew members off the deck Image: REUTERS

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) on Thursday named three submariners who died in an incident off the coast of Cape Town on Wednesday.

Lieutenant Commander Gillian Elizabeth Hector was named among three who died when a large wave struck the SAS Manthatisi while being resupplied at sea.

Hector was celebrated in South Africa, as being the first female officer on the African continent to navigate a submarine.

An injured South African Navy sailor is loaded into an air ambulance
A rescue operation was launched shortly after the wave struck, but despite best efforts from emergency services, three naval personnel diedImage: Nic Bothma/REUTERS

Submarine struck by large wave

According to the SANDF, the submarine — one of three German-built Type 209/1400 Heroine-class submarines in the South African naval fleet — had been heading towards Cape Town and was conducting what it called a "vertical replenishment" operation involving a helicopter.

A large wave struck the vessel, sweeping a number of crew members off the deck.

The replenishment operation was immediately called off and a rescue effort was launched after the navy personnel were swept into the sea.

"All seven members were recovered but sadly there were three fatalities, with one senior official in critical condition,” the SANDF said.

Female officer found inside vessel

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said that one female officer had to be extricated from inside the vessel.

"Sadly, despite extensive CPR efforts, the female officer was declared deceased," the NSRI said in a statement.

Local advocacy group, Women for Change, posted a tribute to Hector and her crew members on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, and extended condolences to the families of the deceased.

Cape Town and other coastal areas have been hit by extremely rough seas over the past week, caused by a phenomenon known as "spring tide."

In a separate incident which occurred on the same day, four South African soldiers were killed when an army truck which was being towed by another truck, overturned following a burst tyre.

kb/jsi (AP, DW sources)

Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan Abdelrahman Al-Burhan, President of the Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan

UN summit: Sudan coup leader says war could spread

PoliticsSeptember 21, 2023
