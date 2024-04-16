Fire engulfs Copenhagen's historic stock exchange building

Copenhagen's historic old stock exchange building is in flames. Its iconic spire has collapsed onto the roof.

A fire tore through Copenhagen's 17th-century old Stock Exchange, one of Danish capital's most iconic buildings, on Tuesday.

The blaze engulfed its iconic 54-meter spire that collapsed onto the roof, but no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown.

According to city police, several streets and the area around the building have been cordoned off. Police asked people to avoid driving in the inner part of the city.

Footage showed people rescuing large paintings from the burning building. Thick smoke and towering flames billowed from the structure.

The fire engulfed the building's iconic spire Image: Ida Marie Odgaard/Scanpix/REUTERS

Danish Culture Minister Jakon Engel-Schmidt said it was "touching" to see how passers-by helped emergency services "to save art treasures and iconic images from the burning building."

What do we know about the building?

The historic building, whose spire was shaped as the tails of four dragons intertwined, was completed in 1625 and is one of the oldest in Copenhagen.

The Dutch Renaissance-style building no longer houses the Danish Stock Exchange, but serves as the headquarters of the Danish Chamber of Commerce.

Artwork was being removed from the building, which dates back to 1625 Image: Ida Marie Odgaard/Scanpix/REUTERS

"We are witnessing a terrible spectacle," the Danish Chamber of Commerce said in a statement.

The building had been under renovation when the fire broke out. It is covered in scaffolding.

The aim of the restoration is to correct the previous work carried out in the 19th century and to restore the facade of the building to its original appearance.

dh/rm (AP, dpa, Reuters)