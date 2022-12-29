Fire at Cambodian casino-hotel kills 19

A fire started on the ground floor but swiftly spread through the multi-story casino, according to reports. Around 400 people, including foreign nationals, were believed to be working at the venue.

At least 19 people were killed and around 50 others injured as a fire ravaged a hotel-casino in Cambodia, with officials warning that the death toll could still rise with others unaccounted for.

The blaze at the Grand Diamond City hotel-casino in Poipet, on the border of Thailand, broke out late Wednesday night at around 11:30 p.m. local time (1630 GMT/UTC).

The fire was finally put out at 2 p.m. on Thursday, the Associated Press news agency cited Sek Sokhom, head of Banteay Meanchey's information department as saying.

The fire had started on the ground level but swiftly spread through the multi-story structure, a volunteer with the Thai rescue organization Ruamkatanyu Foundation said.

Around 400 people, including foreign nationals, were believed to be working at the venue, the French AFP news agency reported.

Firefighters struggled to contain the intense blaze, as rescuers attempted to pull people from a burning ledge Image: AFP

Cambodia requests Thailand for assistance

Following a request for assistance from Cambodian authorities, Thailand provided 10 rescue vehicles and five firetrucks.

Fifty Thai nationals, including both employees and patrons, were reportedly trapped within the complex, according to Thai PBS, Thailand's public television channel.

Thai authorities in the neighboring Sa Kaeo province told AFP over 50 people had been hospitalized there, with 13 being on life support.

Some 60 others caught up in the fire had already been checked and cleared by staff at Thai hospitals, local public health official Prapas Pookduang told the French news agency. Thai hospitals have thus far in total treated 79 Thai nationals, 30 Cambodians and eight Indonesians, he added.

