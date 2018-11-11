Finland's government resigns

Finland's Prime Minister Juha Sipila officially offered his government's resignation to the president on Friday morning, media say.

According to the head of Sipila's Centre Party parliamentary group, the prime minister stepped down after a reform of the health care system failed.

"Prime Minister Sipila will request his resignation because the health care reform cannot be accomplished during this government term," Antti Kaikkonen wrote on Twitter.

The government was to hold a news conference later in the morning. The reform of health care and social services was one of Sipila's government's key policies.

The country is scheduled to hold general elections in mid-April.

More to follow.

