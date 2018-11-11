 Finland′s government resigns | News | DW | 08.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Finland's government resigns

Finland's government has tendered its resignation. The head of the prime minister's parliamentary group said Premier Juha Sipila stepped down because of a failed health care reform.

Juha Sipilä (Getty Images/AFP/H. Saukkomaa)

Finland's Prime Minister Juha Sipila officially offered his government's resignation to the president on Friday morning, media say.

According to the head of Sipila's Centre Party parliamentary group, the prime minister stepped down after a reform of the health care system failed.

"Prime Minister Sipila will request his resignation because the health care reform cannot be accomplished during this government term," Antti Kaikkonen wrote on Twitter.

The government was to hold a news conference later in the morning. The reform of health care and social services was one of Sipila's government's key policies.

The country is scheduled to hold general elections in mid-April.

More to follow.

Watch video 05:38

Basic Income Experiment

tj/rt (Reuters, AFP)

Audios and videos on the topic

Basic Income Experiment  

Related content

Norwegen Nato-Großübung Trident Juncture

Finland to probe reports of Russia disrupting GPS during NATO drill 11.11.2018

Finland's GPS signal was disrupted during NATO's recent military drills and Russia may have been the culprit, according to Finland's prime minister. The apparent jamming also affected air traffic in Norway.

Angela Merkel International Gender Equality Preis

Angela Merkel wins Finland gender equality prize 14.12.2017

Germany's chancellor has been named the inaugural winner of an international gender equality award created by the Finnish government. The jury chose Merkel because of her "commitment to women and girls globally."

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  