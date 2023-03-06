Fighting gold smuggling with transparency in DR Congo
A new form of gold trading is emerging in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC): A joint venture with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) operates with transparency.
Putting the spotlight on the gold trade
A gold miner in the Luhihi mine in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. Generally, most of the gold mined here is smuggled across the border to Rwanda. Primera Gold, a joint venture between the DRC and the UAE, aims to make the gold trade more transparent.
Trade, not smuggling
These miners are filling bags with gold ore. According to Benjamin Bisimwa, the assistant to Primera Gold's managing director, almost a ton of gold is smuggled across the border each month and only 34 kilograms (ca. 75 pounds) were officially declared for export in 2022. Within months of launching its operations, Primera Gold had exported one ton of gold officially.
Liquid gold
A worker pours liquid gold into a mold. A finished ingot weighs rougly two kilos and is worth more than 110,000 euros (ca. $117,000). A spectrometer found the purity to be 96.8%, making it one of the purest golds in the world according to industry experts.
A dangerous job
Primera Gold has said that it wants to improve working conditions for miners. The idea is also to provide health insurance, but so far there has been little progress. Miners continue to work in precarious conditions without satisfactory safety equipment, sometimes even going barefoot.
Will the burden of miners be lessened?
There is support for the company's ambitions in DRC, but also skepticism. Blaise Bubala, a representative of civil society in the region, said that "there is still a big question mark." Although the state owns 45% of Primera Gold, there is some doubt as to whether the money will really flow back into poor communities that lack schools, roads and hospitals.
An uncertain future
Primera Gold admits that it still has a long way to go regarding the safety of miners, but company spokesman Bisimwa has promised that the challenges will be met together. One positive sign is that there was a major raid on illegal gold trading in the region on May 1.