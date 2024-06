Cai Nebe

06/14/2024 June 14, 2024

Can you imagine living with a disease that means you cannot eat most foods, keeps you out of school, blemishes your skin and forces you to move cities - but no one has a cure, and some doctors don't even believe you? For 19 years? Princess Mahogo tells Don't Hold Back host Nozibele Qamngana Mayaba how she survived, and why she does not want other young South Africans to suffer a similar fate.