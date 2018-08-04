 FIFA eWorld Cup: Is it a men only domain? | eSports - The world of competitive gaming | DW | 03.08.2019

eSports

FIFA eWorld Cup: Is it a men only domain?

The FIFA eWorld Cup takes place at London’s O2 Arena this weekend, with the world’s best players battling it out for a $250,000 prize. But does the tournament remain a male-dominated event? Tom Woerndl went to find out.

For many ‘traditional' fans, the world of eSports may seem like a curiosity, dominated by tech-savvy teenagers. Yet, there is undeniable hype and real growth in the industry, with the news of 16-year-old Kyle Giersdorf's triumph at the recent Fornite World Cup gaining widespread global media attention.

This weekend the eSports spotlight moves to the FIFA eWorld Cup, with 32 players from 15 countries competing for a first prize of $250,000 at the O2 Arena in London. Like much of the professional gaming industry, there is a stark gender bias at the event in the UK capital, with all of the competitors men. This is despite some estimates suggesting that women make up about half of participants in the gaming world, and a significant proportion of online eSports viewers.

Koop Brandsma, manager of eSports at Dutch club Ajax, which has a group of players at the FIFA tournament, confirms that the game is heavily male-dominated, although his team remain on the lookout for talent, both men and women. "At the moment, eSports reflects the traditional game of football,” he tells DW. "There's an interest from a fan's perspective, and in terms of our online followers about 20 percent are women, but we haven't found an exceptional female player yet.”

The Ajax story highlights the emergence of eSports in recent years, with Brandsma's team working directly alongside the leading Dutch club. "The game is definitely going to grow,” he adds. "We've seen some resistance from parts of the football world, but eSports is here to stay and that's also reflected by the interest of professional footballers in FIFA.”

The grand surroundings of London's O2 Arena.

Former Ajax and current Barcelona wunderkind Frenkie de Jong is said to be an accomplished FIFA 19 player, having previously battled it out with Ajax eSports star Dani, who made it to the knock out stages of this weekend's tournament, before falling to a 6-3 defeat by France's Rafsou in the round of 16.

One factor that may be deterring women from participating in online FIFA tournaments is the potentially toxic online environment created by a predominantly male audience. "Girls aren't good enough at FIFA – they don't like soccer,” says one onlooker at the O2 event, who is part of a top player's entourage. "Women won't spend the 60 hours a week you need to play the game to get to the top,” he adds.

However, Tim Katnawatos aka TheStrxngeR, who plays for Swiss eSports team FC Basel, is more positive about the chances of women breaking through into the top echelons of the sport. "I hope that there will be more female players in a few years,” he tells DW. "I know that eSports clubs are encouraging more women to play the game.”

The German, who was knocked out at the group stages of this year's tournament, says that a number of skills are required to become a leading eSports FIFA player. "Concentration is so important, and you have to stay focused,” he notes. "You also have to like football and have a knowledge of its tactics, as well as good reaction speeds.” Katnawatos now plays FIFA exclusively – with the exception of a few games of Fortnite with friends – and his training regimen consists of up to 30 matches a day.

Male competitors and fans heavily outweigh women.

While men dominate the playing side of the eWorld Cup, inside the arena there are a few more female fans, although they are still heavily outnumbered on the densely populated concourse. The majority of the crowd on the Saturday are friends and family of the players, with around 3,000 spectators expected for tomorrow's semi-finals and final. The online audience will be much bigger, with FIFA estimating that the 2018 competition generated more than 29 million views.

Games at the tournament are fast and action-packed with a mass of TV screens filling the arena, as live commentary plays loudly over the background of a showpiece game. Matches are played across two legs, with players put into either Xbox or Playstation groups before moving to the knockout stages.

As Saturday's action drew to a close, pre-tournament favourite and last year's winner MsDossary continued his unbeaten form of the group stage to survive a late fightback against Megabit and win 4-3 in the last 16 tie.

The Saudi competitor – who is hoping to become the first to win back-to-back FIFA eWorld Cup titles – then ensured his place in the final four by comfortably beating Canada's Goal Machine 8-3. He will be joined by Dani's conqueror Rafsou, Germany's MoAuba and Nicolas99fc of Argentina.

