Ferenc Gaál
Featured stories by Ferenc Gaál
New York boutique provides migrants with free clothing
In New York's Little Shop of Kindness, migrants can find free clothing, shoes, toiletries and other supplies.
Society
04/13/2024
April 13, 2024
03:38 min
Fact check: How dangerous is cannabis? Four myths exposed
Whether legal or illegal, there's a lot of misinformation circulating about cannabis consumption. DW checks the facts.
Science
02/16/2024
February 16, 2024
Fact check: What to make of Lavrov's claims at the UN?
At the UN Security Council, Russia's Sergey Lavrov repeated Moscow's false accusations against the US, NATO and Ukraine.
Politics
04/25/2023
April 25, 2023
Stories by Ferenc Gaál
Immigration dispute creates uncertainty at US-Mexico border
Immigration dispute creates uncertainty at US-Mexico border
Washington has asked a federal court to examine whether Texas’ new immigration law is unconstitutional.
Politics
04/03/2024
April 3, 2024
02:40 min
What’s it like to launch a start-up as an immigrant in Germany?
What’s it like to launch a start-up as an immigrant in Germany?
Immigrants are underrepresented among German start-up founders: Only about a fifth of close to 2500 start-ups were launched by first- or second-generation immigrants in 2023. Which hurdles are migrant founders facing in Germany?
Society
01/26/2024
January 26, 2024
01:03 min
33 years later: German unity 'completed, but not perfect'
33 years later: German unity 'completed, but not perfect'
Germany's Minister of State for East Germany talked to DW about the new report on the state of reunification.
Society
10/03/2023
October 3, 2023
Africa rhinos: 'Sigh of relief' as numbers rebound
Africa rhinos: 'Sigh of relief' as numbers rebound
Some species have showed an uptick for the first times in a decade, but illegal killings remain a threat.
Nature and Environment
09/22/2023
September 22, 2023
Study shows Germany's East-West divide in top positions
Study shows Germany's East-West divide in top positions
More than 30 years after reunification, East Germans remain underrepresented in high-level jobs, researchers have found.
Society
09/20/2023
September 20, 2023
'Human zoos': Europe struggles to confront its racist past
'Human zoos': Europe struggles to confront its racist past
Hamburg, Lisbon and Brussels are just some of the European cities where racist ethnographic exhibitions were frequent.
Culture
04/16/2023
April 16, 2023
