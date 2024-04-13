  1. Skip to content
Ferenc Gaál

Featured stories by Ferenc Gaál

A woman looks through a selection of clothes in a charity shop

New York boutique provides migrants with free clothing

In New York's Little Shop of Kindness, migrants can find free clothing, shoes, toiletries and other supplies.
SocietyApril 13, 202403:38 min
A man is seen smoking a large joint during the Global Marijuana March. Hundreds of pro-cannabis activists demonstrate in Puerto del Sol, Madrid city center, to demand a law to legalize cannabis with a medicinal and recreational use.

Fact check: How dangerous is cannabis? Four myths exposed

Whether legal or illegal, there's a lot of misinformation circulating about cannabis consumption. DW checks the facts.
ScienceFebruary 16, 2024
Russian foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the meeting of the UN Security Council

Fact check: What to make of Lavrov's claims at the UN?

At the UN Security Council, Russia's Sergey Lavrov repeated Moscow's false accusations against the US, NATO and Ukraine.
PoliticsApril 25, 2023
Stories by Ferenc Gaál

A view of migrants walking along the Mexico-U.S. border wall in El Paso, Texas

Immigration dispute creates uncertainty at US-Mexico border

Immigration dispute creates uncertainty at US-Mexico border

Washington has asked a federal court to examine whether Texas’ new immigration law is unconstitutional.
PoliticsApril 3, 202402:40 min
external

What’s it like to launch a start-up as an immigrant in Germany?

What’s it like to launch a start-up as an immigrant in Germany?

Immigrants are underrepresented among German start-up founders: Only about a fifth of close to 2500 start-ups were launched by first- or second-generation immigrants in 2023. Which hurdles are migrant founders facing in Germany?
SocietyJanuary 26, 202401:03 min
A visitor to the 2022 Reunification Day celebrations in Erfurt wearing a knitted hat in the colors of the German flag

33 years later: German unity 'completed, but not perfect'

33 years later: German unity 'completed, but not perfect'

Germany's Minister of State for East Germany talked to DW about the new report on the state of reunification.
SocietyOctober 3, 2023
A white rhinoceros in Kruger National Park, South Africa

Africa rhinos: 'Sigh of relief' as numbers rebound

Africa rhinos: 'Sigh of relief' as numbers rebound

Some species have showed an uptick for the first times in a decade, but illegal killings remain a threat.
Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 22, 2023
People walking past Berlin's East Side Gallery

Study shows Germany's East-West divide in top positions

Study shows Germany's East-West divide in top positions

More than 30 years after reunification, East Germans remain underrepresented in high-level jobs, researchers have found.
SocietySeptember 20, 2023
Black-and-white picture of Brussels World Fair

'Human zoos': Europe struggles to confront its racist past

'Human zoos': Europe struggles to confront its racist past

Hamburg, Lisbon and Brussels are just some of the European cities where racist ethnographic exhibitions were frequent.
CultureApril 16, 2023
