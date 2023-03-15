How to go from finance to funny

Malte Rohwer-Kahlmann

03/15/2023 March 15, 2023

He has jokes and confidence but does Devansh Kotak have the courage to leave his ‘safe’ Mumbai banking job to try out a career in comedy? Professional comic Prashasti Singh left the corporate world years ago and with a new comedy special on Netflix, she's made it. Prashati gives Davansh a series of tests to decide if he should make the career change will he get laughs or get laughed-off stage?