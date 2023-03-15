  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in UkraineIsrael-Hamas warIndia elections
CultureIndia

How to go from finance to funny

Malte Rohwer-Kahlmann
March 15, 2023

He has jokes and confidence but does Devansh Kotak have the courage to leave his ‘safe’ Mumbai banking job to try out a career in comedy? Professional comic Prashasti Singh left the corporate world years ago and with a new comedy special on Netflix, she's made it. Prashati gives Davansh a series of tests to decide if he should make the career change will he get laughs or get laughed-off stage?

https://p.dw.com/p/4dQFQ
Skip next section More on Culture from around the world

More on Culture from around the world

DW Reporter Karin Helmstaedt at the witch memorial in Winningen, Germany

Hunting for witches - then and now

Witches: they’re part of pop culture and icons of feminism .. and still hunted to this day.
CultureMarch 16, 202426:06 min
DW Arts Unveiled (Sendungslogo Composite)

Oscar winners that made film history

A journey through 90 years of cinematic history —from "Gone With the Wind" to "Parasite."
CultureFebruary 24, 202426:05 min
DW Arts Unveiled (Sendungslogo Composite)

Hollywood Great Ridley Scott In His Own Words

Film director Ridley Scott in his own words.
CultureFebruary 16, 202426:05 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

Keyvisual CHOICES-Series Landing page dw.com

CHOICES

Find a job, have a family, make money – what if this is not your dream, but your parents' idea and your community’s norms? With the help of your role model, you will find out: can you make your own choices?

Go to show CHOICES