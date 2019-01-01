Fatal train accident closes Denmark's Great Belt Bridge

Six people were killed and 16 others injured on Wednesday morning after a train accident on a bridge linking the Danish islands of Zealand and Funen.

According to Danish media reports cited by Agence France-Presse news agency, the roof of a cargo train blew off in heavy winds and hit a passenger train crossing the Great Belt Bridge in the opposite direction, towards Copenhagen, prompting it to brake suddenly.

Other outlets described the object as a "tarpaulin."

A police spokeswoman said the passenger train "hit an unknown object," but did not further comment.

There were at least 131 passengers and three employees on board the train when the accident happened at around 7:30 a.m. CET (0630 UTC), reported the Danish Broadcasting Corporation (DR).

"There was a loud crash and the windows started smashing onto our heads. We flew down onto the floor, and then the train stopped," passenger Heidi Langberg Zumbusch told DR.

Danish brewery group Carlsberg confirmed the freight train had been transporting crates of beer at the time of the accident

Severe storm stalls rescuers

Photos published by TV 2 News showed damage to the interior of the passenger train.

A severe storm in Denmark initially made it difficult for emergency services to reach the train.

The bridge, linking Denmark's two major islands, was closed to traffic, and it was unclear when it would reopen. There were several helicopters at the scene of the accident, reported Denmark's TV 2.

Police and the Danish Accident Investigation Board are investigating the incident.

A crisis center has been opened in the nearby city of Nyborg to care for injured passengers.

The 18-kilometer (11-mile) bridge, which is part of infrastructure linking Denmark and Sweden to Germany, carries around 21,000 train passengers and more than 27,000 vehicles each day.

kw/kms (AP, AFP, Reuters)

