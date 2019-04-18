Far-right sticker in German police car raises racism concerns

Police in the city of Duisburg have received complaints over an Identitarian movement sticker seen in one of their cars. The extremist group espouses a white nationalist ideology.
A sticker from the right-wing extremist Identitarian movement has been found in a patrol car used by police in the western German city of Duisburg, police officials said on Thursday.
The police were initially notified via social media of the presence of the sticker on the inner side of one of the vehicle's sun shields, they said. Investigators handed the offending sign in to public prosecutors.
The sticker was apparently sighted during May Day demonstrations in the city on Wednesday.
The Identitarian movement is under observation by Germany's domestic intelligence agency, which sees it as a group based on a political concept that "is fundamentally opposed to human rights and pluralist democracy."
Read more: German right-wing Identitarians 'becoming radicalized'
'Defend yourself'
Herbert Reul, the interior minister of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia where Duisburg is located, voiced outrage at the finding of the sticker, which read "Defend yourself; it is your country" and bore the name of the movement along with a Web address.
"Something like that has no place in a police car," he told the news magazine Der Spiegel.
Duisburg's police chief, Elke Bartels, also condemned the presence of the sticker.
"Racist ideologies have no place in the ranks of the police and will not be tolerated under any circumstances."
She said the affair would be investigated thoroughly and that disciplinary measures would be employed if necessary.
Read more: Suspected Christchurch shooter sent money to French group — report
Lurking ideologies
It is not the first time some members of the German police have been suspected of harboring far-right sentiments.
In one instance, police in the eastern state of Thuringia faced criticism in 2016 after a copy of a right-wing magazine was seen prominently displayed in the windshield of a police van ahead of a rally for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.
Frankfurt's police suspended six officers late last year after racist images and text messages shared in a WhatsApp chat group went public.
Read more: A guide to Germany's far-right groups
tj/msh (AFP, dpa)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The right-wing "Identitarian Movement" is becoming more active and more radical, according to the head of German domestic intelligence. The Identitarians themselves call themselves "patriotic." (20.03.2017)
An on-duty police vehicle at a rally for the controversial AfD party was discovered showing off a picture of the party's leader in the windshield. The image has started a social media firestorm about officer neutrality. (10.03.2016)
The so-called Identitarian Movement's popularity is growing in Germany following a series of high-profile public demonstrations. DW's Sumi Somaskanda talked with two prominent members about the group's goals. (23.06.2017)
Germany's far-right scene has always been complex, disparate, and overlapping. Here's DW's guide to the main entities - from official political parties to fringe movements. (16.06.2017)
The suspected Christchurch Mosque shooter reportedly sent funds to a far-right French group before sending a "donation" to Austria. The Austrian far right have recently come under scrutiny for their links to the shooter. (04.04.2019)