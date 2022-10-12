  1. Skip to content
In drought-hit Somalia, children are starving to death

December 10, 2022

Somalia is struggling through its worst drought in 40 years. Half the population is dependent on food aid.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KlhO

By mid-2023, as many as half a million children under the age of five could die, says the United Nations. It’s warning of a humanitarian disaster unless an urgently needed one billion U.S. dollars in aid money arrives in time. Among the causes are climate change, food prices driven sky-high by the war in Ukraine, and an economy devastated by decades of internal conflict, the Covid-19 pandemic and Islamist terrorism. Mariel Müller reports from Baidoa in southwestern Somalia, the region hit hardest by the famine.   

About the show

DW Reporter Sendungslogo

Reporter — On Location

DW’s on-the-ground reporters are always close to the action, be it covering international events or zooming in on some of the quirks of daily life. Camera always in hand, they report on the changes they see taking place in Germany, Europe and around the world.

