  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
German election 2025SyriaCrisis in the Middle East
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
Food SecurityGlobal issues

Fake steak - The taste of future food

December 27, 2024

All around the world, entrepreneurs and scientists are looking for a way out of factory farming. They’re concerned by the issue of animal welfare. But a primary motive is the ecological impact of industrial livestock farming.

https://p.dw.com/p/4odMD

Industrial livestock farming is responsible for around 15 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. It also requires huge amounts of land and water and is thought to be contributing to the rise in antibiotic-resistant infections in humans. This is why more and more scientists and entrepreneurs are conducting research on alternatives to conventional meat production. In California, Joshua Tetrick is working on a method of growing meat in a bioreactor. He multiplies the muscle cells of chickens in huge tanks and cultivates them with plant-based nutrients. The resulting cell pulp is molded into fibrous meat with the help of a plant scaffold. A kilo still costs many hundreds of dollars. But Joshua Tetrick hopes that production can be scaled up to a globally relevant level. After all, with ‘Good Meat’ he was one of the first two companies in the USA to receive a license for cultured meat. At the University of California, Alison Van Eenennaam is trying to make meat production more efficient. Using the gene editing tool CRISPR she’s altered the genetic make-up of a cow so that its offspring are exclusively male. This is a great advantage, as male calves grow faster and consume fewer resources than female calves to produce the same amount of meat - thereby reducing the carbon footprint of livestock farming. For Pasi Vainikka from ‘Solar Foods’ in Helsinki, these are all just intermediate steps on the way to a truly sustainable future food: he’s cultivating a whole new category of food in gigantic fermenters: Bacteria that are fed with CO2 and hydrogen and blended to create a product called ‘Solein’. A flavorless, protein-rich basic ingredient that can replace eggs and milk in practically all foods. Science journalist Ingolf Baur meets some of the researchers and entrepreneurs seeking alternatives to industrial livestock farming around the world.

Skip next section Similar stories from Global issues

Similar stories from Global issues

Julian Assange peers through an airplane window

Julian Assange and the dark secrets of war

On June 25, 2024, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was released following a plea deal with the US.
Press FreedomJuly 30, 202455:08 min
View of a glacier surrounded by mountains

Can we survive if the world's glaciers melt?

If all the world's glaciers melted, what would that mean for nature and for human civilization?
ClimateDecember 9, 202404:30 min
Biene auf einer Blüte

Protecting bees from pesticides

Scientists in Colombia say they have developed a food supplement to protect bee's brains from damage from pesticides.
Nature and EnvironmentOctober 20, 202402:26 min
Show more
Skip next section More from this show

More from this show

Dokus KW 51 I Am eisigen Grenzposten der Nato

At NATO's icy border post

In the far north of Norway, where western Europe and NATO border Russia, lies Kirkenes.
PoliticsDecember 22, 202426:04 min
Dokus KW 33

Hunger for power — the Baltic states in Putin's shadow

The Baltic states regained independence more than 30 years ago.
PoliticsNovember 27, 202442:34 min
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Go to show DocFilm