F1: Title contenders Hamilton and Verstappen crash out at Monza

At Formula One's fastest track, all eyes were trained on the tight title race between Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

But the two drivers created drama of a different sense at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, colliding nearly halfway through the race and eliminating each other from Sunday's Italian Grand Prix.

The two made contact in the first chicane, causing Verstappen's Red Bull to fly right over the top of Hamilton. The halo may well have just saved the Briton's life, as he desperately tried and failed to reverse out of the pile-up to rejoin the race.

Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton collide at the first chicane and retire from the Italian GP

The title contenders walked away unscathed but fuel was added to the flame of their budding rivalry. Both will feel hard done by but finding a guilty party won't be easy. Either could have left more room or pulled out.

The two have put together a dramatic title race this season. The Verstappen had picked up some vital points in Saturday’s sprint race to pile on the pressure. After Sunday's crash, the Dutch driver came away from the weekend 5 points clear in the standings.

Ricciardo won his first GP since Monaco in 2018 after starting from third position

Big day for McLaren

But even before the two championship hopefuls crashed out, the McLaren pair took center stage with a fantastic drive from both Lando Norris and a rejuvenated Daniel Ricciardo, with the Australian winning the race in style.

Starting second and third on the grid, both drivers started well, with Ricciardo shooting ahead of Verstappen, his former Red Bull teammate, and Lando Norris was showing impressive defensive skill to keep his compatriot Hamilton at bay in the battle for third.

Last time the former Red Bull teammates Verstappen and Ricciardo started side by side was at Mexico 2018

Verstappen and Hamilton's collision all but secured a strong podium finish for the historic British outfit. In the end, it was an impressive and deserved McLaren one-two, as Ricciardo rediscovered the form he had been lacking so far this season.

The win for the Australian driver was his first since the Monaco Grand Prix in 2018, while McLaren picked up their first one-two finish since the 2010 Canadian Grand Prix.

Italian Grand Prix podium

Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) Lando Norris (McLaren) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

Drive of the day

While Daniel Ricciardo showed up in vintage form, the most impressive drive came from Valterri Bottas. After confirming his exit from Mercedes earlier in the week, the Finn was forced to start from the back of the grid after exchanging multiple power units, despite being fastest in qualifying and then placing third in the sprint race.

"Starting from the back, it's never easy," said Bottas. "I told the team I was going to be on the podium today."

