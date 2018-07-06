F1: Lewis Hamilton picks up sixth career pole at Silverstone

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton will start atop the grid for Sunday's British Grand Prix after qualifying in pole position on Saturday.

He barely beat out Ferarri's Sebastian Vettel for the top spot. Vettel was faster than Hamilton before the British driver came back and went 0.044 seconds ahead.

It is his sixth pole at England's Silverstone Circuit — his fourth in a row — and his 50th with Mercedes. His lap of 1 minute, 25.892 was also a track record.

"I gave it everything I could, it was so close with the Ferraris," said Hamilton. "For me it feels like one of the best laps that I have been able to produce. It felt like the most pressurized lap I've ever had."

Hamilton has won the last four races at Silverstone and has won five British Grand Prix overall.

Vettel leads Hamilton by one point going into Sunday's race. Hamilton retired at the Austrian GP last month, allowing Vettel to retake the top position.

Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen will start third on the grid and Hamilton's teammate, Valterri Bottas, will start in fourth.

