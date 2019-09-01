 F1: Charles Leclerc claims pole for the Italian Grand Prix | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 07.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

F1: Charles Leclerc claims pole for the Italian Grand Prix

After winning his first ever grand prix last weekend, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc sealed his fourth career pole position. Ferrari will be hoping they can turn Leclerc's pole into a home victory.

Formel 1 Großer Preis von Deutschland 2019 | Leclerc (AFP/A. Isakovic)

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc clocked 1 minute 19.307 seconds in a qualifying session that ended in chaotic circumstances.

Kimi Raikkonen crashed his Alfa Romeo, leading to a farcical situation with nine of the top 10 drivers missing the cut off time for their last lap. With everyone looking for a slipstream but no one willing to take the lead - only McLaren's Carlos Sainz made it to the line in time for a final fast lap - some drivers were left under investigation.

"That was worse than a junior formula," a fuming Toto Wolff, team principal of Mercedes, told Sky Sports afterwards.
Leclerc, who won his maiden grand prix in Belgium last week,will be hoping to seal a first home win for Ferrari in Italy since 2010.

Defending world champion and current championship leader Lewis Hamilton joins the 21-year-old Monegasque on the front row, with his Mercedes' teammate Valtteri Bottas in third. Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel finished fourth.

Hamilton, who has won Monza five times, goes into Sunday's race with a lead of 65 points in the drivers' standings over Bottas.

jh/ (Reuters, dpa)

DW recommends

Charles Leclerc dedicates Belgian Grand Prix win to Anthoine Hubert

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc held off championship leader Lewis Hamilton to claim his maiden grand prix win on Sunday. The 21-year-old dedicated his win to his friend Anthoine Hubert, who died on the track on Saturday. (01.09.2019)  

Related content

Formel 1 Spa Leclerc Siegerehrung

Charles Leclerc dedicates Belgian Grand Prix win to Anthoine Hubert 01.09.2019

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc held off championship leader Lewis Hamilton to claim his maiden grand prix win on Sunday. The 21-year-old dedicated his win to his friend Anthoine Hubert, who died on the track on Saturday.

Deutschland Formel-1 Großer Preis von Deutschland

No German Grand Prix in 2020 Formula One season 29.08.2019

Next year's Formula One season will feature a record 22 races, but none of them will be in Germany. That means Ferrari star Sebastian Vettel and the title-winning Mercedes team will be without a home race.

Formel 1 Großer Preis von Österreich | Sieg Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

F1: Max Verstappen and Red Bull end Mercedes dominance in Austrian Grand Prix 30.06.2019

After months of Mercedes dominance, Max Verstappen emerged victorious in Red Bull’s native Austria, ahead of Charles Leclerc and Valterri Bottas. Germany's Sebastian Vettel finished fourth.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  