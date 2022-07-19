 Expressionism′s rocky path from shunned to celebrated art | Arts | DW | 20.08.2022

Arts

Expressionism's rocky path from shunned to celebrated art

The art movement was considered "diseased" until Essen's Folkwang Museum rallied to the cause, buying and displaying the novel works. A new exhibition at Folkwang looks back at expressionism's early years.

Ausstellung im Folkwang Museum - Expressionisten am Folkwang

The paintings are not finished at all, at best they are sloppily slapped together. On top of that, there are the garish, screaming colors. Houses are deep green, trees, flaming red. People are saffron yellow and horses are deep blue — outrageous.

That was the prevailing opinion of the public about the new style of painting at the beginning of the 20th century. Later the art movement would go down in history under the name expressionism. One of the first exhibitions of this style of painting was held at the Paris Salon as early as 1905. What Henri Matisse and other young artists exhibited there, shocked their contemporaries. An art critic gave them the name "les fauves" — the wild animals.

A response to social upheaval

The "Fauvists," forerunners of the expressionists, stood up against established art conventions. The official art establishment at the time was dominated by representative painting, and the imperial court in Germany supported painting that fitted in academic conventions.

Expressionist art rebelled against these entrenched traditions and focused on the social upheaval that was happening alongside the advance of industrialization. Art was a medium for painters to express their innermost feelings about the modern world; they wanted to stir things up emotionally. Among the most important representatives of this style were Henri Matisse, Emil Nolde, Franz Marc, Erich Heckel, August Macke and Ernst Ludwig Kirchner.

Long before the Nazis systematically campaigned against modern art, expressionist art was condemned as "degenerate."As early as 1913, for example, a Prussian member of parliament had passed around reproductions of Franz Marc's paintings and implored the Ministry of Culture "not to give any support to diseased art, that is, in particular not to make any purchases from museums... Because, gentlemen, we are dealing here with a direction which, from my layman's point of view, means degeneration, one of the symptoms of a sickly time."

Emil Nolde‘s sea paintings

A museum pioneer breaks new ground

But not everyone was hostile to the new art movement. That included Karl Ernst Osthaus, who founded the Museum Folkwang in the western German city of Hagen in the summer of 1902. As early as the winter of 1906/07, the painter Erich Heckel praised the art collector and patron as a "champion of all art that signifies a 'continuation' in development."

He asked Osthaus to exhibit works by the avant-garde artists' group "Brücke" and found his ears receptive. Franz Marc and the first exhibition of the group "Der Blaue Reiter" ("The Blue Rider") was also welcomed at the Museum Folkwang in 1911.

In Osthaus, the contemporary art scene had found an ally whom the painter Paula Modersohn-Becker had already praised in a letter to her sister in 1905: "The most beautiful thing for me in Hagen was the museum of a Mr Osthaus. He has gathered the latest art around him."

Osthaus not only gathered art in his exhibitions, he also bought it. The collector acquired paintings by the Viennese artists Oskar Kokoschka and Egon Schiele. This led to them being shown in a museum for the first time. The young art community was so grateful to the museum director that they presented him with a leather case filled with drawings and watercolors to mark the tenth anniversary of the Folkwang's founding.

Around 50 artists had participated, including Ernst Ludwig Kirchner, Max Pechstein, Wassily Kandinsky, August Macke, Emil Nolde, Franz Marc and Oskar Kokoschka.

Artist Christian Rohlfs' 1912 painting titled Amazone (Amazon)

Christian Rohlfs' 1912 "Amazone" (Amazon) is on display at the Folkwang Museum

New home in Essen

Fortunately for the expressionists, Karl Ernst Osthaus was not the only one with an eye for contemporary art. In the art museum of the city of Essen, he found an ally in its director, Ernst Gosebruch. The latter exhibited paintings by Emil Nolde in 1910 and noted enthusiastically at the time: "These are new — for Essen completely unheard-of — paths that this strange artist is taking."

When Karl Ernst Osthaus died in the spring of 1921 of tuberculosis, which he contracted during the First World War, Gosebruch brought his collection to Essen. The Hagen and Essen museums merged, and in 1922, the new Museum Folkwang was born.

But 11 years later, the open-mindedness for modern art was already over. When the Nazi Party came to power, Gosebruch was replaced in 1933 by a successor who was loyal to the regime. The expressionist artworks, which had been classified as "degenerate," were confiscated, and the museum building fell victim to a bombing raid later in the war.

True to Expressionism: 100 Years of the Folkwang

But it was not the end of the ambitious institution. As early as 1948, Folkwang once again put on an exhibition of expressionist artists at a different location.

The reconstruction of the collection began and today, 100 years after Osthaus opened his museum of modern art, many masterpieces from the expressionist movement can again be seen at the Folkwang Museum in the exhibition: "Discovered — Defamed — Celebrated."

The show runs from August 20, 2022 to January 8, 2023.

This article was originally written in German.

  • A young woman sitting on the grass peeling potatoes (VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2018 )

    Gabriele Münter: More than a muse

    Miss Ellen on the Grass (1934)

    Clear forms, expressionist colors — the picture of the young woman sitting on the grass peeling potatoes shows Gabriele Münter's direct and self-confident painting style. But apparently this did not correspond to the beauty ideal of the National Socialists. Münter was banned from exhibiting the 1934 painting during the Nazi era.

  • A woman sitting in front of a window watching birds on a tree (VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2018 )

    Gabriele Münter: More than a muse

    Breakfast of the Birds (1934)

    Breakfast of the Birds was also created in 1934, in a simple style, with perfect composition and an appropriate choice of colors. These were Münter's key ingredients. In this work, a woman has set a place on a round table for herself. She pauses for a moment to watch the winter spectacle in front of her window. Münter had a talent for telling a story with just a few brushstrokes.

  • A woman sitting on a chair thinking (VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2018 )

    Gabriele Münter: More than a muse

    Woman in Thought (1928)

    A woman sits on a chair and contemplates. The motif of "a person reflecting over things" must have corresponded to Münter's attitude toward life. The artist was — in addition to being a driven artist — a rather pensive person. Even years after their breakup, Münter still pondered her long-term relationship with artist Wassily Kandinsky.

  • Lady in an Armchair, Writing (VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2018 )

    Gabriele Münter: More than a muse

    Lady in an Armchair, Writing (1929)

    The lady in the armchair is wearing pajamas. What is she writing down? In this work, Münter brings a single scene into focus. The background glows azure blue, with other colors rich and harmonious in contrast. From 1931 onward, Münter lived with art historian Johannes Eichner in Murnau. The National Socialists thought her art as "degenerate" and forced her to withdraw from public life in 1937.

  • A young boy in front of a yellow background (VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2018 )

    Gabriele Münter: More than a muse

    Portrait of a Boy (Willi Blab) (1908)

    This boy, seated against a bright yellow background, also comes from Münter's studio; it's an early work by the Berlin-born artist. For the first time Münter chose a two-dimensional, free-styled form of painting rich in color. The young Willi Blab lived in Münter's neighborhood, only a few houses away from her studio. Münter was one of just a few early modern female artists.

  • Street Scene in Tunis (VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2018 )

    Gabriele Münter: More than a muse

    Street Scene in Tunis (1905)

    A view into an alleyway in Tunis was a popular motif for the expressionists. August Macke also painted a well-known version. Here, Münter expressed the silent sense of time forgotten in the lane, but in an more impressionistic manner, featuring the blue of the North African sky. Shortly afterward, she traveled to Paris with Kandinsky to paint in the city.

  • Historical photo of three women in white dresses (VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2018 )

    Gabriele Münter: More than a muse

    Talented photographer

    Münter is regarded above all as a gifted painter. But she also made a name for herself as a graphic artist and photographer. This photo from 1899/90 was taken on a trip to the US, where she visited relatives with her sister. The composition shows a marked depth of perspective.

  • Portrait of the artist Gabriele Münter holding her right hand to her forehead (Gabriele Münter- und Johannes Eichner-Stiftung, München)

    Gabriele Münter: More than a muse

    Underrated, yet multifaceted

    When this photograph of Münter was taken in 1935, she was still seen as the underrated painter alongside her more famous artist colleagues. Toward the end of her life she donated her art collection to the city of Munich, including her own paintings and many works by other artists in the Blaue Reiter group. Her multifaceted work can now be seen at Cologne's Museum Ludwig until January 13.

    Author: Stefan Dege (als)


