Asia

Explosion reported near US Embassy in Beijing

A explosion took place outside the US Embassy building in Beijing, according to local media and eyewitnesses. Social media users posted pictures showing smoke surrounding the building and nearby streets.

Police officers are seen standing guard near the U.S. embassy in Beijing, China (Reuters/T. Peter)

An explosion was heard outside the US embassy in Beijing, local media reported on Thursday, citing eyewitnesses. 

People in the area posted pictures on Twitter showing smoke enveloping the streets outside the US Embassy building, as well as several police vehicles.

Stephen McDonnel, a correspondent with the BBC, tweeted a video outside of the US Embassy, saying that police told reporters not to film the area.

Police were seen picking up debris outside the embassy and sealing it in plastic gloves, reported Sky News correspondent Tom Cheshire on Twitter. He added that whatever happened took place outside the embassy and not inside the gates.

One witness told the state-run Global Times newspaper that police had taken away a woman who sprayed gasoline on herself in a "suspected attempt at self-immolation" outside the US Embassy. They later tweeted that it was unsure if the event was related to the alleged explosion.

Neither Chinese nor US officials have commented on the reports. There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries, with traffic and normal activities resuming to normal by mid-afternoon.

The area where the incident took place is located on the outskirts of the Chinese capital where several embassies are located, including those belonging to the US, Israel and India.

Although the US and China are currently embroiled in a trade  dispute, the US remains a popular destination for travel and immigration for Chinese citizens.

rs/rc (AP, dpa, Reuters)

