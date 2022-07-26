 Eva Peron: Legend lives on 70 years after her death | Culture | Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 26.07.2022

Culture

Eva Peron: Legend lives on 70 years after her death

She was loved and reviled in equal measure in Argentina: A saintly social justice warrior to some, a self-serving manipulator to others. But globally, Eva Peron remains a pop culture icon.

  • A black and white picture of a smiling couple standing on a balcony. The woman is wving to crowds below

    How 'Evita' made Eva Peron a pop culture icon

    Finding her true calling

    This October 1950 photo shows President Juan Peron and wife Eva waving to crowds from the balcony of Casa Rosada, the office of the Argentinian president. In the musical "Evita," Eva sings "Don't Cry For Me Argentina" to the crowds from this balcony following her husband's presidential win. She reveals in song that she first wanted fame and glory but now only wants to serve her people.

  • Souvenirs bearing the face of former Argentinian first lady, Eva Peron

    How 'Evita' made Eva Peron a pop culture icon

    Polarizing figure

    "Evita" began as a rock opera concept album released in 1976 by British composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyricist Tim Rice. It was later reconceptualized as a musical, debuting in London's West End in 1978 and winning the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Musical. Following its Broadway run in 1979, it became the first British musical to receive the Tony Award for Best Musical.

  • A blond woman with her right hand raised upwards sings into an old fashioned microphone

    How 'Evita' made Eva Peron a pop culture icon

    Vocal lessons required

    Michelle Pfeiffer, Meryl Streep, and Glenn Close were all considered to play Peron in Alan Parker's 1996 film musical. But he casted singer Madonna after receiving her heartfelt letter on why she'd be the best fit. Both Parker and Lloyd Webber insisted she attend vocal lessons. Madonna's diary entry on the filming of the iconic song says: "I felt her (Eva) enter my body like a heat missile."

  • Picture of a woman in traditional pinafore with her hands outstretched standing on a grassy meadow with mountains behind her

    How 'Evita' made Eva Peron a pop culture icon

    A series of inspirations

    The iconic opening scene of "The Sound of Music" where Maria (played by English actress Julie Andrews) sings the titular song against the breathtaking Austrian alps. Maria von Trapp wrote and published "The Trapp Family Singers" in 1949, which inspired the 1956 West German film "The Trapp Family," which then inspired the 1959 Broadway musical "The Sound of Music" and this 1965 film version.

  • Seven children dressed in the same uniform line up and stand at attention watched by a man dressed in a dark suit

    How 'Evita' made Eva Peron a pop culture icon

    The Sound of Music

    This was the final collboration of legendary American musical duo Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II. "The Sound of Music" premiered on Broadway nine months before Hammerstein's death. It is about a young, irrepressible governess with seven precocious children under her care, who falls for their widower father under the dark shadow of Nazi Germany's annexation of Austria.

  • A elderly man and two elderly women are smiling into the camera while posing in front of a mansion

    How 'Evita' made Eva Peron a pop culture icon

    Not without embellishments

    And while the musical ends with Maria, Captain von Trapp and the seven children resolutely "climbing every mountain" out of Salzburg to avoid the Captain’s imminent drafting into the German Navy, in reality they took a train. This 2008 picture shows three of the real life von Trapp children — Johannes, Maria and Erika — posing outside their former home, Villa Trapp, in Salzburg, Austria.

  • A woman in a blue crinoline dress and hat faces a man dressed black who is gesticulating to her while two children dressed in gold embroidered robes look on

    How 'Evita' made Eva Peron a pop culture icon

    'Et cetera et cetera et cetera!'

    Famously uttered by the inimitable Yul Bryner, whose casting as King Mongkut of Siam in both the 1951 musical and 1956 film versions of "The King and I" might not have passed muster today. Another Rodgers and Hammerstein classic, it tells the story of an English governess who is hired to teach English to the king's children. Sparks fly when both strong-willed parties clash on culture.

  • Painting of a woman identified as Anna H. Leonowens

    How 'Evita' made Eva Peron a pop culture icon

    More fanciful than reality?

    "The King and I" was inspired by the memoirs of Anna Leonowens, who had spent several years as an English governess to the wives and children of the Siamese Royal Family. Historians have questioned many of Anna’s recollections, pointing to several striking irregularities that were found throughout Anna’s memoirs, including her own backstory and happenings at the royal court.

  • A woman in a white crinoline dress and hat play croquet with a man dressed in a white tunic and a sarong. Both have people holding umbrellas over them

    How 'Evita' made Eva Peron a pop culture icon

    Better representation decades later

    Featuring an international cast from over 20 nations, 1999's "Anna and the King" starred Hong Kong actor Chow Yun-Fat as King Mongkut opposite Jodie Foster's Anna. The original story and earlier portrayals of King Mongkut as an "unkind and lecherous man" did not sit well with the royalty-revering Thais, and are therefore banned there. The film was shot in neighboring Malaysia instead.

  • People performing onstange

    How 'Evita' made Eva Peron a pop culture icon

    These boots were made for dancing

    Inspired by Steve Pateman, who saved his family's traditional shoe factory by branching out into footwear for drag queens, the musical "Kinky Boots" made its Broadway debut in 2013. Based on a similarly named 2005 British film, the musical was also a hit for promoting respect and acceptance for the trans and LGBTIQ communities. Pateman, who even modeled his kinky boots, is now a firefighter.

  • 80s pop singer Cyndi Lauper wearing a black dress holds a Tony Award in her hand while speaking into a microphone

    How 'Evita' made Eva Peron a pop culture icon

    From pop anthems to musicals

    Originally opening to lukewarm response, "Kinky Boots" later earned 13 Tony Award nominations and won six, including Best Musical and Best Score for 80s popstar Cyndi Lauper in her first outing as a Broadway songwriter. In 2016, it won three Laurence Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical.

  • A scene from the musical Hamilton

    How 'Evita' made Eva Peron a pop culture icon

    'America then, as told by America now'

    Having taken seven years to compose, Lin-Manuel Miranda's sung-and-rapped musical "Hamilton" features a cast of non-whites playing the roles of America's founding fathers. Miranda, who himself plays the titular role, said that he was inspired to write the multiple-award winning musical after reading the 2004 biography of Alexander Hamilton by Ron Chernow. It won the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

  • Picture of a US ten dollar note featuring the portrait of its first Treasury Secretary, Alexander Hamilton

    How 'Evita' made Eva Peron a pop culture icon

    Saved by a musical

    A line in the opening song of "Hamilton" goes: " ... the ten-dollar founding father without a father." Hamilton was the US' first Treasury Secretary and is one of three non-presidents to grace an American dollar note. In 2015, the Treasury Department had planned to replace his portrait with that of a woman but dropped the idea due to the widespread renewed interest in Hamilton after the musical.

    Author: Brenda Haas


Mention the name Eva Peron her fellow Argentines will likely differ on the legacy of the former Argentinian First Lady who died on this day 70 years ago.

Mention Evita to older generations in Europe or the United States and they might burst into a dramatic rendition of "Don't Cry For Me Argentina," the chart-topping torch song from the 1978 Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice hit musical.

From poor girl to first lady

The musical was based on Peron's rags-to-riches biography, though her storied life seemed predestined for recounting in books, films and on the stage.

Born into poverty on May 7, 1919, Maria Eva Duarte — nicknamed "Evita" or little Eva in Spanish — left her rural village of Los Toldos to pursue an acting career in Buenos Aires. There, the struggling actress met the soon-to-be Argentinian President Juan Domingo Peron.

Her life would be forever transformed.

Married soon after their meeting, Eva's husband was elected president the following year in 1946, making her the First Lady of Argentina at only the age of 27. 

In the following six years, Evita, as she was known, championed labor rights and female suffrage. Besides running the Ministries of Labor and Health, she also founded and ran both the charitable Eva Peron Foundation as well as Argentina's first large-scale female political party, the Female Peronist Party.

A report by Australia's Special Broadcasting Service commemorating her 100th birthday in 2019, described Peron as having been "hated and loved with intensity in equal parts." 

"Some saw her as a saint, a benefactress, a revolutionary, a woman determined to bring social justice to every corner of the country," the report added. "Others judged her as ambitious, adventurous, resentful, selfish and false, full of hatred and hypocritical." 

Peron eventually succumbed to uterine cancer on July 26, 1952. She was only 33. 

A woman waves from her balcony

Evita, her husband by her side, was a controversial figure

Canonized in popular culture

Peron is among those cult real-life figures whose stories continue to be immortalized through song and dance, both on stage and screen.

In the 1940s and 1950s, the prodigious American theater-writing team of composer Richard Rodgers and lyricist-dramatist Oscar Hammerstein II also produced a series of hit musicals for Broadway.

Two of their productions "The King and I" and "The Sound of Music" are based on the lives and reminiscence of Anna Leonowens and Maria von Trapp respectively.

Both were coincidentally governesses: Leonowens was an English governess to Thai King Mongkut's children in the early 1860s, while von Trapp, who originally planned to become a nun, ended up marrying the widowed Austrian Captain Georg von Trapp, whose seven children she had cared for.   

While some creative liberties were taken with both stories, they boasted hit songs that are still popular. 

Meanwhile, some recent musicals have also focused on diversity and inclusivity. 

The 2013 Broadway adaptation of "Kinky Boots," the music and lyrics for which was written by 80s pop legend Cyndi Lauper, is based on the true story of Steve Pateman, who, inspired by drag queen Lola, tried to save his family-run shoe factory in Northamptonshire from closure by creating "Divine"-branded fetish footwear for men. 

The film was a hit, for giving a platform to the LGBTIQ community and the biases they face.

Meanwhile, Lin-Manuel Miranda's multiple-award winning 2015 rap musical "Hamilton" tells the story of American founding father and first Treasury Secretary, Alexander Hamilton, whose face graces the country's $10 note.

By casting non-white actors as the founding fathers, Miranda described the musical as being about "America then, as told by America now."

"Evita" remains a crowd-pleaser to this day, with productions being staged in various European countries, including Germany. 

