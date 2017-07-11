Eurovision Song Contest excludes Belarus

Belarus has been disqualified for a second time from the Eurovision Song Contest after its entry failed to comply with the non-political nature of the competition.

The country was allowed to submit a new entry two weeks ago, over concerns that their original entry by the band Galasy ZMesta had a political subtext. The second song has also been rejected by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

"It was concluded that the new submission was also in breach of the rules of the competition that ensure the Contest is not instrumentalized or brought into disrepute. As BTRC have failed to submit an eligible entry within the extended deadline, regrettably, Belarus will not be participating in the 65th Eurovision Song Contest in May," said a statement by the Union.

Galasy ZMesta's first song "Ja nauchu tebja" ("I will teach you") was rejected due to complaints that the lyrics mocked the mass protest movement against long-time Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

The entry had received 5,800 likes and more than 40,000 dislikes on the competition’s official YouTube page since Tuesday, with more than half a million views. It has now been taken down from the site.

The new song entry by the same band has also been disqualified by the EBU. The song contest is to be held in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, from May 18-22.

