Shipwreck or whale skeleton?

It resembles a whale carcass, but this is actually the remains of a sunken cargo ship. Near Kleve, in northwestern Germany, the water in the Rhine River has dropped so low that it has exposed the remains of a 123-year-old freighter for the first time. The German Weather Service has noted that this year's summer was among the 10 warmest and driest since records began more than 140 years ago.