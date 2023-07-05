  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Unrest in France
TechnologyEurope

Europe's Ariane 5 rocket lifts off for final time

1 hour ago

The European Space Agency's Ariane 5 "workhorse" rocket marked its 117th and final mission on Thursday after 27 years of service.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TTMx
The Ariane 5 rocket at the launch port in French Guinea on July 3
The Ariane 5 was about launched six to seven times a yearImage: Jody Amiet/AFP

The European Space Agency said its Ariane 5 rocket successfully took off from French Guinea for the final time on Wednesday night.

The rocket carried two military communications satellites, namely, Germany's Heinrich Hertz (H2Sat) and France's Syracuse 4b, into geostationary orbit.

The launch caps 27 years of service for Ariane 5. The rocket's arrival in 1996 allowed Europe to establish itself in the communications satellite market. 

Notably, the Ariane 5 rocket successfully launched NASA's James Webb Space Telescope in December 2021.

End of an era

Ariane 5 is the ESA's "workhorse" rocket and one of the most reliable rockets, the agency describes on the website.

The 53-meter-tall rocket lauched from the ESA spaceport in Kourou, French Guinea, on South America's northeast cost.

Wednesday's lauch marked the 117th and final mission. It lifted off at 7:00 pm local time (2300 GMT), according to the live broadcast.

The launch was delayed twice as it was originally scheduled for June 16. But a technical problem the first time around, and bad weather the second, postponed the mission.

rm/rc (Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

In this file photo taken on May 1, 2022, A Russian serviceman patrols the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in Energodar.

Ukraine: Zelenskyy warns of 'provocations' at nuclear plant

Conflicts5 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Emergency workers wearing white suits carry a stretcher, which has a body in white cloth on it, off a ship

Canary Island migrant route to Spain proves deadly again

Canary Island migrant route to Spain proves deadly again

Migration15 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Two coast guard ships at sea

Europe eyes the Philippines as Asian security anchor

Europe eyes the Philippines as Asian security anchor

Politics12 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Part of a glass bottle found in the shipwreck

German shipwreck's 400-year-old treasures uncovered

German shipwreck's 400-year-old treasures uncovered

Culture14 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A conceptual representation of gene editing

GM food: EU rethinks rules on genetically modified crops

GM food: EU rethinks rules on genetically modified crops

Science15 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

People walking through rubble

West Bank: Palestinians recount Jenin refugee camp ordeal

West Bank: Palestinians recount Jenin refugee camp ordeal

Conflicts13 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A smartphone displaying the Threads app in the Google Play Store with a screen showing the Twitter profile of Elon Musk in the background

Instagram Threads: Meta sets sights on Twitter supremacy

Instagram Threads: Meta sets sights on Twitter supremacy

Business8 hours ago
More from North America
Go to homepage