 European travel restrictions: Non-essential travel curbed | DW Travel | DW | 27.01.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Travel

European travel restrictions: Non-essential travel curbed

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many countries worldwide continue to restrict entry and most travel remains discouraged. DW Travel offers a brief recap of what rules apply in the EU — and how to get the latest info.

  • Finland's Helsinki Cathedral in a snowstorm

    Restrictions on non-essential travel in Europe — country by country

    Finland

    The Finnish government will put in place stricter regulations beginning on January 27 for those entering the country. All travelers will have to take a coronavirus test at the border. Finland is restricting entry from all Schengen countries — where people are allowed to travel without border control — permitting only essential travel for work for services like health care and emergency services.

  • A sign on public transport in Sweden reminding people to maintain social distancing

    Restrictions on non-essential travel in Europe — country by country

    Sweden

    Travelers from most EU countries, as well as people travelling from non-EU countries who are exempted from the EU's entry ban, do not have to be tested or quarantined on arrival in Sweden if they are symptom-free. There is a ban on entry to Sweden from the UK, Denmark and Norway, apart from Swedish citizens and people who live or work in Sweden.

  • Border crossing sign to Denmark

    Restrictions on non-essential travel in Europe — country by country

    Denmark

    Non-essential tourist travel to Denmark is currently being warned against due to high infection levels. Only people with a valid reason and a negative coronavirus test, no more than 24 hours old, will be allowed into the country. Denmark's lockdown has been extended until February 7. Restaurants, cafés and pubs, as well as cultural and leisure facilities, remain closed.

  • Gnomes in the Swiss Alps wearing surgical masks

    Restrictions on non-essential travel in Europe — country by country

    Switzerland

    Switzerland's border with its neighbors, Schengen zone countries and most of Europe are open. Arrivals from some nations and regions that are classified "high risk" due to their infection rate are required to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival. Flights from the UK and South Africa have been suspended. Since January 18, stores have had to close, with the exception of suppliers of everyday goods.

  • A waterfall and an old bridge in Luxembourg

    Restrictions on non-essential travel in Europe — country by country

    Luxembourg

    Travelers from EU and Schengen Area countries can enter Luxembourg without the need to present a negative COVID-19 test before entry. Non-essential travel from most third countries to Luxembourg is banned until March 31. All non-essential shops, hairdressers, beauty salons and cinemas are closed in Luxembourg and there is a curfew in place between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

  • Prague Castle, Czech Republic

    Restrictions on non-essential travel in Europe — country by country

    Czech Republic

    A state of emergency is in effect throughout the country. There are curfew restrictions between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Stores for daily needs are open, but everything else is closed. As of January 5, anyone entering the Czech Republic is subject to a medical examination to check for COVID-19 infection. The country remains open to those travelling from low-risk areas.

  • Norway aerial view over a fjord

    Restrictions on non-essential travel in Europe — country by country

    Norway

    Norway introduced mandatory COVID-19 testing on January 18 for travelers at its borders. Everyone traveling to Norway has to quarantine for ten days. The quarantine period can be reduced to seven days if the traveler has two negative COVID-19 tests after traveling to Norway. The tests must be conducted on day one and day seven after arrival.

  • Snow-covered trees in a park in Krakow, Poland

    Restrictions on non-essential travel in Europe — country by country

    Poland

    As of January 1, travellers from non-EU countries can only enter Poland for essential travel. The borders are open to travelers from the majority of EU. All arrivals to Poland must self-isolate for 10 days with some exceptions related to work or residency in Poland. The country now also allows travelers with a COVID-19 vaccination certificate to enter without the need to quarantine.

  • Gazi Mihal Bey Bridge, Turkey

    Restrictions on non-essential travel in Europe — country by country

    Turkey

    All travelers aged 6 years and above will be required to show a negative PCR test result before they can enter Turkey and may be subject to health screening when they arrive. Turkey has currently banned flights from the UK due to the new COVID-19 variant. Shopping centers, markets, restaurants and hairdressers are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the week.

  • Aerial view of Dubrovnik, Croatia with its coastline

    Restrictions on non-essential travel in Europe — country by country

    Croatia

    New measures temporarily restricting border crossing were introduced on November 30. However, some exemptions have been made. Croatia is following a traffic light system for travel restrictions and anybody coming from an EU country on the 'green list' can enter the country without any restrictions. That's providing they show no symptoms and haven’t been in close proximity to an infected person.


  • Finland's Helsinki Cathedral in a snowstorm

    Restrictions on non-essential travel in Europe — country by country

    Finland

    The Finnish government will put in place stricter regulations beginning on January 27 for those entering the country. All travelers will have to take a coronavirus test at the border. Finland is restricting entry from all Schengen countries — where people are allowed to travel without border control — permitting only essential travel for work for services like health care and emergency services.

  • A sign on public transport in Sweden reminding people to maintain social distancing

    Restrictions on non-essential travel in Europe — country by country

    Sweden

    Travelers from most EU countries, as well as people travelling from non-EU countries who are exempted from the EU's entry ban, do not have to be tested or quarantined on arrival in Sweden if they are symptom-free. There is a ban on entry to Sweden from the UK, Denmark and Norway, apart from Swedish citizens and people who live or work in Sweden.

  • Border crossing sign to Denmark

    Restrictions on non-essential travel in Europe — country by country

    Denmark

    Non-essential tourist travel to Denmark is currently being warned against due to high infection levels. Only people with a valid reason and a negative coronavirus test, no more than 24 hours old, will be allowed into the country. Denmark's lockdown has been extended until February 7. Restaurants, cafés and pubs, as well as cultural and leisure facilities, remain closed.

  • Gnomes in the Swiss Alps wearing surgical masks

    Restrictions on non-essential travel in Europe — country by country

    Switzerland

    Switzerland's border with its neighbors, Schengen zone countries and most of Europe are open. Arrivals from some nations and regions that are classified "high risk" due to their infection rate are required to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival. Flights from the UK and South Africa have been suspended. Since January 18, stores have had to close, with the exception of suppliers of everyday goods.

  • A waterfall and an old bridge in Luxembourg

    Restrictions on non-essential travel in Europe — country by country

    Luxembourg

    Travelers from EU and Schengen Area countries can enter Luxembourg without the need to present a negative COVID-19 test before entry. Non-essential travel from most third countries to Luxembourg is banned until March 31. All non-essential shops, hairdressers, beauty salons and cinemas are closed in Luxembourg and there is a curfew in place between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

  • Prague Castle, Czech Republic

    Restrictions on non-essential travel in Europe — country by country

    Czech Republic

    A state of emergency is in effect throughout the country. There are curfew restrictions between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Stores for daily needs are open, but everything else is closed. As of January 5, anyone entering the Czech Republic is subject to a medical examination to check for COVID-19 infection. The country remains open to those travelling from low-risk areas.

  • Norway aerial view over a fjord

    Restrictions on non-essential travel in Europe — country by country

    Norway

    Norway introduced mandatory COVID-19 testing on January 18 for travelers at its borders. Everyone traveling to Norway has to quarantine for ten days. The quarantine period can be reduced to seven days if the traveler has two negative COVID-19 tests after traveling to Norway. The tests must be conducted on day one and day seven after arrival.

  • Snow-covered trees in a park in Krakow, Poland

    Restrictions on non-essential travel in Europe — country by country

    Poland

    As of January 1, travellers from non-EU countries can only enter Poland for essential travel. The borders are open to travelers from the majority of EU. All arrivals to Poland must self-isolate for 10 days with some exceptions related to work or residency in Poland. The country now also allows travelers with a COVID-19 vaccination certificate to enter without the need to quarantine.

  • Gazi Mihal Bey Bridge, Turkey

    Restrictions on non-essential travel in Europe — country by country

    Turkey

    All travelers aged 6 years and above will be required to show a negative PCR test result before they can enter Turkey and may be subject to health screening when they arrive. Turkey has currently banned flights from the UK due to the new COVID-19 variant. Shopping centers, markets, restaurants and hairdressers are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the week.

  • Aerial view of Dubrovnik, Croatia with its coastline

    Restrictions on non-essential travel in Europe — country by country

    Croatia

    New measures temporarily restricting border crossing were introduced on November 30. However, some exemptions have been made. Croatia is following a traffic light system for travel restrictions and anybody coming from an EU country on the 'green list' can enter the country without any restrictions. That's providing they show no symptoms and haven’t been in close proximity to an infected person.


The European Union

Several European Union nations, including Belgium, France, Portugal and Finland, have announced new travel or entry regulations. This follows discussions among EU leaders about restricting nonessential trips across the bloc's internal borders to contain the spread of the coronavirus, particularly the mutant strains emerging from the UK, South Africa and Brazil. Though travel into the EU is already severely restricted, beginning Sunday January 24, anybody arriving from outside the EU — possible only for those with essential reasons — would have to have a test for COVID-19 before departure. To combat the virulent UK strain, the EU has already blocked all but freight or travelers on essential trips from entering the bloc from Britain.

Detailed information is available on the European Commission website.

Complete information and resources for each of the individual 27 EU member states is also available on the EU's Reopen EU website.

However, each EU country maintains its own standards for deciding whether and how citizens of third countries may enter if they are already in an EU or Schengen country. Each EU member state also decides and implements its own further measures to curb the spread of the pandemic, such as quarantines upon entry from another region or country. Local regulations also differ widely on various social distancing measures, curfews and mask-wearing requirements.

Terminal 1 at Frankfurt Airport, empty aside from a few passengers

The EU's new measures come as coronavirus variants have spread across the continent

Understanding the EU coronavirus traffic light system

In order to provide travelers in Europe with a better overview of the corona infection situation and possible restrictions, the EU has introduced a  coronavirus traffic light system . According to this, the EU is divided into green, orange and red zones. In addition, there is the color gray for regions from which not enough data are available. Currently, the color red dominates the continent.

If you still have to travel, the EU Commission's Re-open EU App can also help. It provides up-to-date information on the health situation, safety precautions, and travel restrictions for all EU countries and the members of the border-free Schengen area, which includes Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

Please note: The information listed here is not exhaustive, serves as a reference only and is subject to change at any time. All travelers to and within Europe, the EU and the Schengen Area are strongly advised to keep informed with the official guidance and regulations of local, state and national authorities of the relevant countries.

Europe's five most-visited countries: Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Spain

Germany, along with France, Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom, is among the world's 10 most-visited countries, according to the UN World Tourism Organization. Travel to France, Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom remain heavily restricted.

Germany 

There is a ten-day quarantine requirement as well as a testing requirement when entering the country from foreign risk areas. TheGerman government has also imposed even stricter entry rules for more than 20 countries with particularly high infection rates, a large proportion of them in Europe, including popular vacation destinations such as Spain and Portugal.

Watch video 02:20

Germany extends and tightens COVID lockdown

Travelers arriving from high-risk or virus-variant areas, i.e., areas where highly contagious virus variants have spread (currently: Brazil, South Africa, Portugal, Ireland, Great Britain and Northern Ireland), even have to present a negative test result before entering the country. Only then are they allowed to board an aircraft. The same applies to buses, trains and ferries. In addition, there are the quarantine rules set individually by the 16 German states. Travelers are therefore well advised to inform themselves accordingly.

Throughout Germany a lockdown has been in effect since mid-December: Schools and daycare centers are largely closed, as are stores and restaurants. Private meetings are only allowed in one's own household and with a maximum of one other person. In places with a particularly high incidence (more than 200 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within a week), the radius of movement is restricted to 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) around the place of residence. Nighttime exit restrictions also apply in some states.

Read more: FAQs for travelers to Germany during the pandemic

The Eiffel Tower in Paris, seen from under a nearby bridge

One of the world's most recognizable landmarks, the Eiffel Tower, remains closed for the time being

France

The world's top tourism destination country by arrivals, France has continued to heavily restrict entry to foreign citizens. Complete information is available on the French Foreign Ministry website. In addition to travelers from non-EU countries, travelers from European countries must now also provide proof of a negative PCR test, which must not be older than 72 hours. There are exceptions for those who live in border areas and those transporting goods. France has already twice implemented strict curfews lasting weeks. With the virus mutation spreading in the UK, many experts are calling for a third lockdown. Stores and schools are largely open in France, while restaurants are closed. Across the country, a nighttime curfew is now in effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Supermarkets close then, walking and outdoor sports are prohibited.

United Kingdom

Palace of Westminster and Houses of Parliament in London as seen across the River Thames

A third lockdown is in effect across the United Kingdom to curb the spread of the new coronavirus variant

People travelling to the UK must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before setting off. This may be taken up to three days before their journey begins. Even with the new testing requirements, travelers (including UK nationals) must still self-isolate for 10 days on arrival. People arriving from dozens of countries on the UK's list of travel corridors are no longer exempt from quarantine, following the decision to suspend them until at least February 15. All travelers must provide contact details and their UK address. However, the guidance differs for EnglandNorthern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

All travelers entering the UK, regardless of departure country or nationality, must complete a passenger locator form. The third lockdown is in effect across the UK until February 22. In England, people are not allowed to leave their homes without a valid reason. Schools, universities and all businesses not considered essential are closed.

Deserted tables in Veneice, Italy

Italy has extended its state of emergency until the end of April

Italy 

The country has extended its state of emergency until April 30, and entry from abroad remains heavily restricted. Complete information is available at the Italian Foreign Ministry website. Entry from most of Europe is allowed but persons arriving from these countries must must report to the local health authorities on arrival and provide a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 48 hours. They are also required to fill in a self-declaration form. Arrivals from the United Kingdom (other than Italian residents) are banned until at least March 5, and until January 31, nobody who has been in or transited through Brazil in the last 14 days may enter Italy (not even Italian residents). In addition, flights to and from Brazil have been banned. In view of the continuing high number of new infections, a daily curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. is currently in effect for all of Italy. Museums, theaters, cinemas and tourist attractions remain closed. Only grocery stores, banks, the post office and pharmacies are open. Ski resorts are not scheduled to open until February 15 at the earliest.

The town of Santa Cruz, on Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain

Again a risk area: the Canary Island of Tenerife

Spain 

The country permits unrestricted entry from the EU, the Schengen Area and a small list of third countries, but has suspended incoming flights from Great Britain since December 22. The country's official tourism website provides complete information and resources.  Spain has been particularly hard hit by the pandemic.  A state of alert is in effect throughout the country until May 9, allowing autonomous communities (regions) to impose nighttime curfews and movement restrictions and limit gatherings, depending on the infection situation. As a result, different rules apply throughout the country. Restaurants are mostly allowed to either sell only outside or serve only outside. Many health clubs are closed, and theaters, concert halls and movie theaters are allowed to occupy only a fraction of their seats, if at all. Individual coronavirus hotspots are completely sealed off.

Find more information here.

People skiing down the slopes of the winter resort of Silvretta Arena, Ischgl, Austria

In March 2020, the Austrian winter sports resort of Ischgl became the coronavirus infection hotspot in Europe

Recent travel restrictions in selected countries across the EU

Austria

Entry into Austria is possible in principle, but a ten-day quarantine obligation applies to all entrants from coronavirus risk areas. This currently affects all neighboring countries, including Germany. In general, digital registration has been mandatory since January 15, with the exception of regular commuters and transit travelers. In view of the rising coronavirus infection figures, a strict lockdown is in effect in Austria until February 8. Stores, museums and schools are closed, with only grocery stores, pharmacies and drugstores exempt. In stores and public transport, people older than 14 years must wear a FFP2 mask from January 25. The development of infection figures will determine whether retailers and museums will be allowed to reopen as planned from February 8 under strict conditions.

Watch video 05:11

Ischgl, Austria: From COVID hotspot to empty ski slopes

The Alpine country made headlines with the opening of its ski slopes on December 24. The images of people queuing at the lifts and crowded slopes triggered a wave of indignation. However, due to the quarantine rules for arrivals, the winter sports activities are mainly aimed at locals, who are urged to wear facemasks when queuing at the cable cars and lifts and to maintain social distancing.

Find more information here.

The Netherlands

The Dutch government "strongly advises" against all travel to the country unless it is strictly necessary, and has stepped up travel restrictions as of January 23. From this date on, people traveling to the Netherlands not only need a negative result of a PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival in Holland, but now also need a negative result of an antigen rapid test, or LAMP (loop mediated isothermal amplification) test taken within 4 hours before departure to the Netherlands. Furthermore, all travelers are expected to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival in Holland. After five days of quarantine, you can choose to get tested for coronavirus. If you test negative, the quarantine is lifted.

Find more information here .

Faced with dramatically rising infection numbers, the Netherlands has imposed the toughest lockdown yet on its country since the pandemic began. Schools, most stores and restaurants are closed. Private contacts are limited to one person outside one's household. Since January 23, there has also been a nighttime curfew from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for the first time. In addition, the sale of alcohol and soft drugs is prohibited between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., as is consumption in public. Coffee shops must close at 8 p.m.  This will initially apply until February 9.

Belgium, Bruegge, cityscape with canals

Belgium is trying to stop the rise of infections by controlling travel into the country

Belgium

Starting on January 27, people traveling to and from Belgium will have to provide a valid reason — such as family duties, work or studies — to be allowed to cross Belgian borders.

Also beginning on Monday, January 25, all Belgians returning from Britain, South America or South Africa are required to quarantine for 10 days and take a PCR test on the first and seventh day after arrival. Additionally, non-residents who wish to come to Belgium will have to present two negative PCR tests, one before departure and one upon arrival.

Currently citizens and residents returning to Belgium must take a COVID-19 test on arrival, self-isolate for a week and then take another test. All other arriving passengers also need to show a negative test.

Find more information here

People walking along the beach of Praia da Luz, Algarve, Portugal

Portugal's Algarve region, a popular tourist destination, has been declared a COVID-19 risk area

Portugal

Portugal has been particularly hard hit by COVID-19. The mainland and the autonomous regions of the Azores and Madeira have been classified as high-risk areas since January 24. To stem the spread of the UK variant, flights to and from the United Kingdom have been suspended since January 23. Entry into Portugal via other routes is possible. Travelers need to provide personal information about their destination, reason for travel and their contact details during their stay in Portugal. The multilingual entry card is retained by the airlines. In Portugal daycare centers, schools and universities are closed, and the government has imposed a new nationwide lockdown with even stricter exit restrictions. This has been in force since January 20, initially for one month, and is intended to ensure that the British variant of the virus does not spread further. People are only allowed to leave the house for a valid reason. Restaurants and stores — except for those supplying food and basic daily needs — must remain closed.

Find more information here

Greece, Crete, the Elafonisi beach with its clear waters and white sands

On some Greek islands the impossible is possible: vacations!

Greece

Greece was one of the first countries to open back up to tourism last summer. Entry into Greece is subject to online registration, and a negative PCR test no more than 72 hours old must be available. Through February 8, all travelers will be required to self-isolate for 7 days upon arrival. The Greek government has ordered a lockdown for the entire country, which has been extended until February 1. Masks are mandatory throughout the country, including outdoors. After months of shutdown, all stores have been allowed to receive customers again since January 18, but only one person per 25 square meters (269 square feet) of store space. On the other hand, a general curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. continues to apply. During the day, people are only allowed to leave their homes for a valid reason. Visit Greece provides a summary of all the important information.

Find more information here

Irland Giant's Causeway

Ireland is considered a high-risk area due to the increase in the number of COVID infections

Ireland

The situation in Ireland is particularly dramatic. The Republic now has the highest number of new infections per capita in the world. After a temporary easing of the nationwide lockdown before Christmas, the infection figures there, fueled by the highly contagious COVID-19 variant, are rising unchecked, and severe restrictions are once again in place.

Ireland is currently under a national lockdown which will last until at least the end of January. The Irish government advises against all but essential travel. Anyone entering Ireland must present a negative PCR test no more than 72 hours old. In addition, all entrants, including Irish citizens and residents, are required to severely restrict their movements for 14 days after entry. Public transport capacity is reduced to 25%, and at peak times, use of public transport is reserved for essential workers. Travel outside a five-kilometer radius of residence and between counties is to be avoided. The wearing of masks is compulsory in stores and on public transport, with fines of up to €2,500 ($3,040) for non-compliance.

Find more information here .

  • Ben Gurion airport, Tel Aviv, Israel

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Israel suspends international flights

    Israel is largely suspending its international flights for nearly a week. The flight suspension goes into effect at 00:00 local time on Tuesday (Jan. 26) and will remain in effect until Sunday. The measure is intended to prevent coronavirus strains from entering the country. Up to 40 percent of new cases in Israel are due to the British COVID-19 mutation.

  • Beach scene in Mirissa, Sri Lanka, Asia

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Tourists allowed back into Sri Lanka - under conditions

    Ten months after the border closure, international tourists can travel to Sri Lanka again. As confirmed by officials on Monday (Jan 18), travelers will be able to re-enter the island from Jan. 21 if they comply with strict security regulations, present a negative PCR test and stay in a quarantine hotel for 14 days.

  • Pompeji and Vesuv, Italy

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Pompeii reopens to visitors

    Despite extended coronavirus restrictions in Italy, as of Monday (Jan 18), museums and exhibitions in some regions will be able to reopen. This rule applies to the so-called Yellow Zones, where the coronavirus infection situation is less tense. Among others, the Archaeological Park in Pompeii is again able to receive visitors because it is located in the yellow region of Campania.

  • Full slopes in Winterberg, Germany

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Despite pandemic, skiers rush to German resorts

    It's snowing in the Alps and the lower German mountain ranges. Despite all appeals, people are drawn outdoors. In many places, the perfect winter sports conditions are leading to kilometer-long traffic jams, overcrowded parking lots and full slopes, like here in Winterberg. Many municipalities can no longer control the rush and are moving to seal off their ski areas.

  • Te Pukatea Bay with white sandy beach and turquoise water in New Zealand

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Australians allowed quarentine-free travel to New Zealand again from 2021

    New Zealand is setting up a "travel bubble" with neighboring Australia. After months of border closures due to the coronavirus pandemic, New Zealand will once again allow tourists from Australia to enter the country without quarantine requirements in the New Year. New Zealanders have been able to travel to Australia again since October without having to go into quarantine.

  • cruise sship Aida Perla

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    After an eight-month break Aida Cruises launches cruise again

    On Saturday (December 5) the first Aida cruise ship is scheduled to leave for a one-week trip to the Canary Islands. The ship, designed for 3300 passengers, will reportedly be 50 percent full. All passengers will need to provide a negative coronavirus test, no more than 72 hours old. On board, strict hygiene and distancing rules apply, and only guided shore excursions will be possible.

  • Airplane flies over Sydney Opera House, Australia

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Australian airline to introduce obligatory vaccination

    Australian airline Qantas wants to introduce compulsory vaccination for intercontinental flights. "We will require international travelers to be vaccinated before we allow them on board," Qantas CEO Alan Joyce stated. The general terms and conditions would be adjusted accordingly. Whether this will also be a requirement for domestic flights has not yet been decided.

  • Singapur Merlion Park & Business district (Yeen Ling Chong/AP Photo/picture-alliance)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Hong Kong and Singapore to launch 'travel bubble'

    Both cities will launch a 'travel bubble' on November 22, which will allow people to move quarantine free in each direction, their governments announced on Wednesday (Nov 11), in a rare piece of good news for the pandemic-battered tourism industry. A quota of 200 residents from each city will be able to travel on one daily bubble flight to the other.

  • Night time ritual being performed by artists at Machu Picchu in Peru to mark the reopening of the site (Martin Mejia/AP Photo/picture alliance)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Machu Picchu is open again

    Machu Picchu, the ancient Inca city in the Peruvian Andes mountains, has reopened almost eight months after it was closed down due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Peruvian authorities organized an Inca ritual to mark the reopening. To allow for distancing, a maximum of 675 tourists per day are allowed to enter the old Inca city. That is less than a third of the normal number allowed.

  • Brazil - Rio de Janeiro Carneval - people in purple costumes in the parades (Getty Images/A. Schneider)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Rio cancels its famous carnival parade for the first time in a century

    Rio de Janeiro's famous annual Carnival spectacle will not go ahead in February. Organizers said the spread of the coronavirus in Brazil made it impossible to safely hold parades which with some seven million people celebrating are a cultural mainstay, tourism magnet and, for many, a source of livelihood. Brazil has the second highest death rate in the world after the United States and India.

  • Germany | Coronavirus | empty chairs and tables at a restaurant(Jens Kalaene/dpa/picture-alliance)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Germany to enter a one-month lockdown

    To curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic the German government has announced though new measures to start Monday, November 2. The new restrictions effect the travel business as overnight stays in hotels for tourist purposes will be banned, entertainment facilities such as theaters and cinemas will be closed as will bars and restaurants, which will only be allowed to offer take out services.

  • Germany, aerial view of the Christmas Market in Nuremberg at night (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Ebner)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Nuremberg cancels Christmas market

    The city announced on Monday (Oct.26) that this decision had been made in view of the rapidly increasing number of coronavirus cases. The mayor explained that it was to be assumed that in the near future the Covid-19 traffic light in Nuremberg will change to dark red. "Against this background, we think it would be the wrong signal to go ahead with the annual Christkindlesmarkt Christmas market.

  • Rocks on Gran Canaria (picture-alliance/Bildagentur-online/Wolf-Feix McP)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Canary Islands no longer a coronavirus risk area

    The Canary Islands are no longer on the list of corona risk areas, the Robert Koch Institute announced on Thursday (Oct. 22). The abolition of the travel warning for the Canary Islands should above all please tour operators. For them, the islands off the coast of Africa with their year-round summer climate are one of the most important sources of hope for the winter season.

  • Harbor Varadero, Cuba (Dan Hirschfeld)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Cuba re-opens to international tourism

    Starting October 15, some of the Caribbean state have been reopened for international flights, with Havana a notable exception. Every visitor is tested for the coronavirus upon arrival, and a team of doctors is available in every hotel. The German vacation airline Condor plans to offer flights to Cuba's most popular tourist destination, the Varadero peninsula, starting October 31.

  • Australien | Duke of Orleans Bay Küste (Paul Mayall/picture-alliance)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Japan, South Korea among next in line for Australia travel bubble

    Discussions are underway between Australia and low-risk countries across Asia and the Pacific to lift coronavirus travel restrictions, but the government has warned that travel to the US and Europe may not be an option until 2022. From Friday, Australia will open its international borders for the first time since March, allowing visitors from New Zealand to travel to the country quarantine-free.

  • Tui | Kreuzfahrtschiff | Mein Schiff 2 (Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa/picture-alliance)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Global cruise ship association to require coronavirus tests for all

    The cruise industry has decided to make coronavirus testing mandatory for all guests and crew members aboard cruise ships. The Cruise Lines International Association, the world’s largest such organization, announced on October 8 that passengers can only board ships by providing proof of a negative test result. All member shipping companies worldwide must now comply with this rule.

  • Hallgrimskirkja in Reykjavik with a statue of Leif Eriksson (Stefan Ziese/imageBROKER/picture-alliance )

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    German government declares all of Belgium and Iceland risk areas

    In the wake of significant increases in coronavirus infection figures in Europe, Berlin has announced further EU countries as risk areas for travelers. In addition to Belgium and Iceland, additional areas of France and Great Britain, including all of Northern Ireland and Wales, were also classified as risk areas on September 30.

  • Thailand I Strand von Phuket (Zhang Keren/Xinhua/picture-alliance)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Thailand to slowly restart tourism with flight from China

    Thailand is to receive its first foreign vacationers when a flight from China arrives next week, marking the gradual restart of a vital tourism sector battered by coronavirus travel curbs, a senior official said on Tuesday. The first flight will carry some 120 tourists from Guangzhou, flying directly to the resort island of Phuket.

  • Taj Mahal Indien (Pawan Sharma/picture-alliance/AP Photo)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Taj Mahal reopens for tourists

    India's most famous building was closed for six months, but since Monday ( September 21) it can be visited again, under strict restrictions. Only 5000 online tickets will be issued per day. There are temperature checks at the entrance. Selfies are allowed, group photos are prohibited. The Taj Mahal is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is normally visited by 8 million people every year.

  • Hungary Budapest Castle Hill and Castle night time city view (picture-alliance/Bildagentur-online/McPhoto)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Germany extends travel warnings to include Budapest, Vienna, Amsterdam

    The Foreign Ministry has reacted to higher numbers of coronavirus infections on September 16 by issuing further travel warnings, including Vienna and Budapest. The province of North Holland with Amsterdam as well as South Holland with the cities of The Hague and Rotterdam are also affected. New risk areas were also identified in the Czech Republic, Romania, Croatia, France, and Switzerland.

  • Spain | people on a beach on the Canary Island of Tenerife (AFP/D. Martin)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Historical sales losses in global tourism

    Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the tourism sector has suffered a loss of 460 billion dollars (388 billion euros) from January to June, the World Tourism Organization reported in Madrid. The loss of sales was five times higher than during the international financial and economic crisis of 2009, and the total number of tourists worldwide fell by 65 percent in the first half of the year.

  • Dubrovnik, Croatia (picture-alliance/Zoonar/B. Hoyen)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Germany issues further European travel warnings

    Germany’s Foreign Office has warned against unnecessary tourism to Czech capital, Prague, and the Swiss cantons Geneva and Vaud (Vaud). This also applies to the French Mediterranean island of Corsica, the French regions Auvergne-Rhones-Alpes (around Lyon), Nouvelle-Aquitaine (around Bordeaux) and Occitania (around Toulouse) as well as more Croatian Adriatic areas, such as the city of Dubrovnik.

  • A traveler at New York's LaGuardia airport reads a COVID-19 travel advisory sign (picture-alliance/AP Images/AP Photo/K. Willens)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Berlin to start 'differentiated system' for travel warnings

    The German government has extended its travel warning for around 160 countries through September 30. The advisory applies to "third countries" — i.e. countries that are not members of the EU or associated with the Schengen area. From October 1st, a "differentiated system" will apply, in which individual travel and safety information will be given for each country.

  • Sydney Harbour bridge and Opera House, Australia (SeaLink Travel Group)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Australia's borders to stay shut into December

    Australia has extended its travel restrictions for a further three months. The borders will remain closed for visitors from abroad until at least December 17. However, the government announced that domestic travel will soon be allowed for residents of the country. An exception will be the state of Victoria, with its metropolis Melbourne, for which a lockdown has been in place since early July.

  • Germany, a plane taking off from Frankfurt airport (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Arnold)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Germany extends global travel warning

    The German government has extended the travel warning for around 160 countries outside the European Union by two weeks until September 14. A spokeswoman for the German Foreign Ministry explained the move on Wednesday (Aug 26) with rising coronavirus infection rates. "The situation will not relax sufficiently by mid-September to be able to lift the worldwide travel warning," she said.

  • MSC Grandiosa in the port of Genoa, Italy (picture-alliance/ANSA/Press Office MSC)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    First Mediterranean cruise has set sail

    With 2,500 instead of 6,000 passengers, the MSC Grandiosa left the port of Genoa on August 16. Stops on the seven-day voyage include Naples, Palermo and Valletta. Passengers and crew were tested for coronavirus before boarding, and body temperature is to be checked on a daily basis. Rival cruise company Costa will not be offering Mediterranean cruises again until September.

  • Spanien Palma de Mallorca | Coronavirus | Touristen am Strand (Reuters/E. Calvo)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Germany declares most of Spain high-risk area

    Germany's health and interior ministries have agreed that all of Spain — apart from the Canary Islands — is now a high-risk area due to a surge in cases. Spain said it was closing night clubs across the country. Restaurants, bars and similar venues would need to close by 1 a. m. and would not be allowed to take in new guests after midnight.

  • A couple poses for a photo in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    COVID-19 deals tourism in Berlin a heavy blow

    In the first six months of 2020, 59% fewer tourists came to Berlin than in the previous year. The Statistics Office said on August 10 that 2.7 million guests had visited Berlin, the lowest number since 2004. The slump was even worse for foreign tourists: two thirds stayed away. Since June, the figures have been recovering and are at 30 to 40% of the previous year.

  • Germany Coronavirus - Covid-19 test in Berlin (Reuters/F. Bensch)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Compulsory COVID-19 tests on entry into Germany

    Anyone entering Germany from a high-risk area must take a coronavirus test from August 8, after an order by Health Minister Jens Spahn. Currently, many countries are classified as risk areas, including the United States and Brazil. In the European Union, Luxembourg, the Belgian region of Antwerp and the Spanish regions of Aragon, Catalonia and Navarre were risk areas as of early August.

  • The new hybrid-powered expedition ship MS Roald Amundsen cruise ship arrives in Tromsoe, northern Norway

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Setback for cruise holidays

    Norwegian cruise operator Hurtigruten has stopped all cruises on August 3 until further notice after an outbreak of the coronavirus on one of its ships. At least 40 passengers and crew members on the Roald Amundsen tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, German cruise line Aida Cruises has also postponed its planned restart due to the lack of necessary permits.

  • Mount Everest (Vittus Länger)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Nepal reopens Mount Everest for climbers amid COVID-19

    Despite coronavirus uncertainty, Nepal has reopened Mount Everest for the autumn trekking and climbing season. To boost the struggling tourism sector the government will permit international flights to land in the country from August 17. The Himalayan country shut its borders in March just ahead of the busy spring season when hundreds of mountaineers usually flock to the country.

  • Crouded street in Amsterdam, Netherlands (picture-alliance/ANP/K. van Weel)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Amsterdam wants fewer weekend visitors

    Concerned over a possible second wave of coronavirus, Amsterdam has requested that tourists not visit the Dutch capital on weekends. Potential day-trippers should come between Monday and Thursday, the city said on July 23. The tourist influx has swelled to such a degree that recommended social distancing of 1.5 meters between people is currently not possible in the city center.

  • Tourists hiking in the Bavarian Alps, Rottach Egern (picture-alliance/dpa/F.Hoermann)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Crowd management in alpine idyll

    In order to manage tourist throngs amid the pandemic, Bavaria's Economy Minister Hubert Aiwanger is planning a live digital guiding system for visitors. Clogged streets, wild campers and overcrowding on hiking trails in the Alps — this brings popular regions such as Lake Tegernsee (photo) to their limits. The live update system is primarily intended to redirect day-trippers to less full areas.

  • Amsterdam Schiphol | cabin with passengers (picture-alliance/ANP/J. Groeneweg)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Flights overshadowed by fear

    Holiday flights within Europe are on the move again, with passengers sitting close together. According to an opinion poll by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), 62% of those questioned are afraid of being infected by passengers in the next seat. This was identified by IATA as the main reason for the decline in willingness to travel, which is now only 45%.

    Author: Andreas Kirchhoff, Susan Bonney-Cox


 

DW recommends

Restrictions on non-essential travel in Europe — country by country

Several European Union member states have announced stricter travel restrictions mandating further tests and extending quarantines to prevent the spread of mutant COVID-19 variants.  

WWW links

EU travel regulations

Advertisement
DW World Heritage App 360 | Starttafel ENG

Play the DW 360° app and explore German World Heritage sites

Bamberg's old town center, Aachen Cathedral and the Bauhaus in Dessau – all are UNESCO World Heritage sites. With our new "DW World Heritage 360" app you can explore them in a completely new way.  

04.2016 Check-in meet a local (Rubrikenlogo)

Be our travel guide!

You on our travel show: we will accompany you with a camera team.  

04.2016 Check-in V-Mail (Rubrikenlogo)

We want your travel video!

Send us your video of a dream destination for our tv show Check-in.  