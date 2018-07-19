 European Court of Justice rules Polish arrest warrants can be halted | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 25.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Europe

European Court of Justice rules Polish arrest warrants can be halted

EU members can, in certain cases, refuse to enforce Polish arrest warrants, the EU's top court has ruled. Previously, a Polish man cited controversial judicial reforms as a reason to halt his extradition from Ireland.

A French-language sign at the entrance to the European Court of Justice (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Warnand)

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled against extraditing suspects to Poland on Wednesday if there are "serious and fact-based grounds" to believe the suspect would not receive a fair trial.

The ruling concerns a Polish man in Ireland who claims recent justice reforms in Poland harmed his chances of being treated fairly. The man is suspected of drug trade.

In recent years, Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has been working to place courts under a tighter control of the executive branch. Among other steps, the parliament now has power to choose members of the National Council of the Judiciary whose job is to oversee judicial impartiality. More recently, the lawmakers changed retirement age for the Supreme Court judges, which critics believe was aimed at ousting the most experienced judges and stacking the body with government supporters. The Supreme Court and its chief Malgorzata Gersdorf are opposing the move.

Read more: Poland ex-President Lech Walesa leads fight against judicial reform

The EU has sharply criticized the reforms, with the EU Commission launching an official warning process and claiming there was a "clear risk of a serious breach of the rule of law."

Watch video 02:42
Now live
02:42 mins.

Poland judge defies 'purge,' supported by angry protests

Two-step check for extradition

The Luxembourg-based ECJ cited the proceedings in their explanation of the Wednesday ruling, adding that "protecting the judiciary independence is very important to ensure an effective legal protection for individuals."

At the same time, the EU judges stressed that refusing extradition must be an exception and not a rule.

Read more: Polish Senate speaker says his party is 'not anti-Europe'

Before denying an extradition, a foreign court must take two steps, the judges said. Firstly, it must determine if the courts in the country of destination are able to decide independently and without outside pressure. The decision needs to be based on "objective, reliable, specific and properly updated" material. If the courts are found not to be independent in general, the outside court must then determine that the individual suspect, the person facing extradition, would be harmed by the deficiencies.

Regarding the suspected drug dealer in Ireland, the ECJ also confirmed to the Irish High Court that it was possible for Warsaw to offer guarantees for a fair trial.

dj/aw (AFP, KNA, dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

EU opens legal case against Poland over early retirement for judges

The European Commission has argued that Warsaw has violated the rule of law by putting top judges in early retirement. Critics say the ruling Law and Justice party wants to stack the court with supporters. (02.07.2018)  

European Court of Justice (ECJ) sends Polish extradition case back to Ireland

Europe's highest court gave its opinion that Dublin should decide if a Polish man would get a fair trial in his homeland. The landmark case could unravel extradition agreements between EU members. (28.06.2018)  

Poland ex-President Lech Walesa leads fight against judicial reform

Leading Polish intellectuals, including a former president, are speaking out against the country's judicial reforms. Fearing Poland's democracy is at stake, they have urged the European Court of Justice to intervene. (11.06.2018)  

Polish Senate speaker: We are not anti-Europe

In a DW interview, Senate speaker Stanislaw Karczewski defended the country's controversial judicial reforms that have been challenged by the EU. He also praised the Polish people for being Europe-friendly. (24.07.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Poland judge defies 'purge,' supported by angry protests  

Related content

Carles Puigdemont

Spain drops extradition requests for Carles Puigdemont, other Catalan separatists 19.07.2018

Spain's Supreme Court has withdrawn its extradition requests for six Catalan separatist politicians, including ex-regional president Carles Puigdemont, who is in Germany. They were wanted on rebellion charges.

Europäischer Gerichtshof

European Court of Justice (ECJ) sends Polish extradition case back to Ireland 28.06.2018

Europe's highest court gave its opinion that Dublin should decide if a Polish man would get a fair trial in his homeland. The landmark case could unravel extradition agreements between EU members.

Polen | Proteste gegen Zwangsruhestand für Richter

Polish Senate speaker: We are not anti-Europe 24.07.2018

In a DW interview, Senate speaker Stanislaw Karczewski defended the country's controversial judicial reforms that have been challenged by the EU. He also praised the Polish people for being Europe-friendly.

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Europe

European Court of Justice rules Polish arrest warrants can be halted

Who does Europe call if it wants to call America?

Five charged over acid attack on young boy in Worcester, UK

Novichok came in 'expensive' looking perfume bottle, victim Charlie Rowley says