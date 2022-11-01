  1. Skip to content
Sendung Dokumentation " Europa - Die digitale Herausforderung"
Image: Point du Jour
Europe

Europe Revealed - Digital Europe

3 hours ago

Dating apps, delivery services, remote work and smart homes. Today, our lives are more digitalized than ever. At the same time, the vulnerabilities that come with globalization are becoming increasingly obvious.

https://p.dw.com/p/4I2rK

 And Europe’s dependency on international tech giants is an ever-greater threat.

Homeoffice - Arbeitsplatz in der Coronakrise
Image: Imago/T. Vaerman

The coronavirus pandemic -- and the restrictions that came with it -- turned the lives of people in Europe upside down. But they also showed us how useful new technologies can be. Today, it’s hard to imagine our daily lives without remote working, online shopping, video calls and countless useful apps. 

Sendung Dokumentation
Image: Point du Jour

Despite all this, Europe is lagging far behind the rest of the globe, when it comes to the race to digitalize. The EU has been outpaced by both the USA and China. Europe’s fragmented and isolated market, scant investments, and dependency on American corporations have all contributed to the problem. 

Sendung Dokumentation
Image: Point du Jour

But Europe’s digital sovereignty is more crucial now than ever. As a handful of US-based online giants evade all regulatory controls, appearing to act entirely according to their own whims, European citizens are becoming increasingly vulnerable to fake news, precarious work, and data theft. 

Sendung Dokumentation
Image: Point du Jour

Digital sovereignty is important to the preservation of democracy, as well as for the safety of European citizens and consumers. That’s why it’s one of the EU’s top concerns. The drive to secure the EU’s digital soveriegnty is being lead by acting vice president of the European Commission, Margarethe Vestager.

Sendung Dokumentation
Image: Point du Jour

With the help of European investments, several countries have already adopted some measures. Sweden, for example, has taken on the world’s largest audio streaming service, Spotify. Estonia has begun centralizing and securing all of its IT services and data. But this is just the beginning: The battle against the online giants who dominate the markets is ongoing. 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

THU 24.11.2022 – 01:15 UTC
THU 24.11.2022 – 04:15 UTC
THU 24.11.2022 – 18:15 UTC
FRI 25.11.2022 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 26.11.2022 – 19:15 UTC
SUN 27.11.2022 – 02:15 UTC
SUN 27.11.2022 – 15:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

FRI 25.11.2022 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

People stand in line to fill containers with water from public water pumps in Kyiv Monday

Ukraine updates: Klitschko says power, water back in Kyiv

Conflicts2 hours ago
