Europe car sales suffer worst fall ever in pandemic year

New car sales in the EU sank by almost a quarter in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic took a heavy tall on the automobile industry.

The European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) said in its report Tuesday that new car registrations in Europe plunged by 23.7%, or around 3 million vehicles, to 9.9 million units as COVID-19 lockdowns and other restrictions to curb the virus "had an unprecedented impact on car sales across Europe."

"Containment measures — including full scale lockdowns and other restrictions throughout the year — had an unprecedented impact on car sales across the European Union," the ACEA said in a statement.

"2020 saw the biggest yearly drop in car demand since records began (in 1990)... all 27 EU markets recorded double-digit declines," it added.

All major European car markets recorded double-digit declines, down 32.3% in Spain, 28% in Italy and 25% in France, and 19% in the bloc's strongest economy, Germany.

Germany's Volkswagen shed 3% in market share, while PSA Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler, which on Monday officially launched as a new merged entity, and Toyota posted gains.

April, worst month for car sales

Sales slightly improved in December – just 3.3% lower at just over one million vehicles than the previous year.

Month-by-month figures showed that a huge part of the damage was done in March, April, and May — during the first European lockdowns to stem the virus‘ spread. In April, the worst month of the year, sales were down by more than 75%.

Later in the year, as factories and car dealers adjusted to new conditions and found ways to stay open despite the pandemic, performance improved considerably.

