 Europa League: RB Leipzig on course for playoffs with win over Craiova

Sports

Europa League: RB Leipzig on course for playoffs with win over Craiova

Leipzig picked up another home victory in Europa League qualifying, beating their Romanian opposition 3-1. Ibrahima Konate bagged his first goal for the Red Bulls and Matheus Cunha got back on the score sheet.

Deutschland RB Leipzig - CS Universitatea Craiova (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Woitas)

RB Leipzig 3-1 Craiova
(Konate 25', Cunha 77', Poulsen 88' — Martic 90+3')

Facing an ultra defensive Craoiva in scorching heat, Leipzig came away with another home victory in Europa League qualification.

Ibrahima Konate, Matheus Cunha and Yusuf Poulsen got on the score sheet for the Red Bulls, who registered 11 shots on target in the contest. But Ivan Martic gave the Romanian guests a glimmer of hope with a goal on the last kick of the game.

With the heat registered at 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) at kickoff, Leipzig took control of the game with quick one-touch passing, but struggled to convert their chances early their very defensive Romanian opposition. But the up-and-coming eastern German side showed their quality in the second half to secure the victory.

Ibrahima Konate (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Woitas)

Ibrahima Konate picked up his first goal in a Leipzig shirt

Class from Konate

Konate was not always dependable in his first season with Leipzig after joining from Ligue 1 side Sochaux last year. However, with Dayot Upamecano sidelined, the French teenager has made the most of his chance in Europa League qualifying.

Though he has been overeager and undisciplined at times, Konate has rewarded head coach Ralf Rangnick's faith. Making his third straight start, the 19-year-old scored his first ever goal in a Leipzig shirt in the 25th minute.

It was a spectacular effort too. Kevin Kampl put in a corner from the left and Konate powered a header in off the crossbar to put the hosts in front.

Bench support

His strike was more necessary for Leipzig than it probably should have been. The Red Bulls wasted numerous scoring chances in the first half as several players failed to find the target when they received the ball in dangerous areas.

But Rangnick's side was much more clinical in the second half, forcing several saves out of Craoiva keeper Mirko Pigliacelli. Konate had a chance to double his side's lead in the 70th minute, but he mishit a deflected ball in the six-yard box and Pigliacelli made the save.

Leipzig bench (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Woitas)

Marcel Sabitzer (second from left), Yusuf Poulsen (second from right) and Emil Forsberg (right) made a difference off the bench.

Rangnick brought on his established players Marcel Sabitzer, Emil Forsberg and Yusuf Poulsen to put the game away. Sabitzer set up Matheus Cunha for a sliding strike to double Leipzig's lead. Forsberg then fired a free kick off of Pigliacelli before Poulsen tapped the deflection home.

But substitutes also combined for Craiova to end the game on a sour note fore the hosts. Raoul Petre Baicu ran into space on the left wing and put in a cross, one that Ivan Martic, on Craiova's second shot of the game, fired first-time inside the left post. 

The two sides face off in the second leg of their tie in Craiova's Oblemenco Stadium next Thursday.

RB Leipzig fans in Mozambique

Got, got, need: The Bundesliga's top 4 in the transfer market

With three weeks remaining to do business, the Bundesliga clubs in the Champions League still have time to improve their squads. But how has it gone so far and who still needs to bring players in? DW takes a look. (09.08.2018)  

'King Otto' Rehhagel turns 80

Legendary German coach Otto Rehhagel has made a career of making the impossible possible. He was the chief architect of the Greek national team's miracle at Euro 2004 and one of the Bundesliga's most unlikely title wins. (09.08.2018)  

RB Leipzig fans in Mozambique  

Fußball Bundesliga RB Leipzig - Hannover 96

Europa League: Werner back as RB Leipzig face Universitatea Craiovia 09.08.2018

Timo Werner will be back in action for the Red Bulls as they face the first leg of the tournament's final qualifying round. Leipzig coach Ralf Rangnick wants his team to strike early and give themselves a cushion.

Europa League BK Hacken and RB Leipzig

Europa League: RB Leipzig reach third round of qualifying 02.08.2018

After beating BK Häcken 4-0 in Leipzig last week, the Red Bulls played their Swedish hosts to a draw to reach the third round of Europa League qualifying. They face Romanian side Universitatea Craiova in the next round.

RB Leipzig Ralf Rangnick

RB Leipzig start second crack at Europe early 25.07.2018

While most Bundesliga clubs have another month to finalize plans for the season, RB Leipzig are set to return to action. After making their European debut last term, RB now face BK Häcken in a Europa League qualifier.

Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 